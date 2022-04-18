The former Shadow Secretary for Defence and former MP for Renfrewshire hit out at the Prime Minister suggesting that people receive larger fines for driving in a bus lane.

Despite being fined by the Metropolitan Police for his birthday bash held in the Cabinet room in June 2020, while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the Prime Minister is expected to tell MPs on Tuesday that this should not be the focus of politicians.

He tweeted: “I hope it’s not considered impolite to point out the following:

“I’ve just been fined MORE for accidentally infringing a bus lane in Glasgow city centre for 10 secs on a Sunday evening than the PM was for his No10 Covid law breaking.

“But good news: I’m only getting one fine!”

The PM is reported to be preparing to make a statement in the Commons tomorrow.