Jeremy Hunt statement: What time is Jeremy Hunt speech and how to watch fiscal statement

The yields on UK government bonds have dropped sharply ahead of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s emergency fiscal statement due to be announced later on Monday to stabilise financial markets.

Mr Hunt will issue an emergency statement on Monday to rush forward measures that had been due to be announced on October 31 in what is known as the medium-term fiscal plan, before he addresses the MPs in the House of Commons.

Mr Hunt has already warned that taxes will have to rise and public spending will be squeezed to address the black hole in the public finances opened up by former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45 billion mini-budget tax giveaway.

New Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is to fast-track billions of pounds of savings in an attempt to get the public finances back on track and stabilise financial markets after weeks of turmoil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serious questions remain, in particular, will Truss be able to survive once Trussonomics is consigned to the scrapheap?

Here’s everything you need to know and how to watch Jeremy Hunt’s statement

What time is Jeremy Hunt giving fiscal statement?

The Chancellor is expected to give his statement at around 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Treasury said Mr Hunt will issue an emergency statement on Monday to rush forward measures that had been due to be announced on October 31 in what is known as the medium-term fiscal plan.

He will then address MPs in a statement to the House Of Commons later in the afternoon.

The statement will be aired on all major news channels and available on Youtube and other streaming platforms such as BBC IPlayer.

Jeremy Hunt statement: Time and how to watch speech to MPs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremy Hunt's speech to MPs will be at 3:30pm and will be available to watch online on Parliament TV at www.parliamentlive.tv.

Again, the speech will be carried on the majority of major news channels and on other platforms.

What else could be ditched from the mini budget?

The overall package of unfunded tax cuts announced in Mr Kwarteng’s ill-fated statement amounted to almost £45 billion, so there are still plenty of measures that Mr Hunt could decide to abandon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reducing the basic rate of income tax from 20% to 19% in April next year had been forecast to cost the Exchequer almost £5.3 billion in 2023-24, although Treasury estimates suggest it would actually raise £45 million by 2026-27.

Reversing the cuts to stamp duty announced by Mr Kwarteng could result in an extra £1.66 billion in 2026-27.

Scrapping the plans for new VAT-free shopping for international tourists could add an extra £2 billion to Treasury coffers in 2026-27, while dropping the planned changes to IR35 rules for freelance workers could also generate around £2 billion.

What have the Government said?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government website announced: "This follows the Prime Minister's statement on Friday, and further conversation between the Prime Minister and the Chancellor over the weekend, to ensure sustainable public finances underpin economic growth.

"The Chancellor will then deliver the full Medium-Term Fiscal Plan to be published alongside a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility on 31 October.

"The Chancellor met with the Governor of the Bank of England and the Head of the Debt Management Office last night to brief them on these plans."

Can Liz Truss survive?

Advertisement Hide Ad

For a Tory leader elected on promises to cut taxes in order to boost growth, the abandonment of Trussonomics means her position is now in severe jeopardy.

She has effectively handed control of economic policy to Mr Hunt and her political credibility has been shredded.