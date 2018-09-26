Jeremy Corbyn: Labour’s ‘green revolution’ will bring UK 400,000 jobs

A Labour government would lead a “green revolution” if elected to government, creating 400,000 new jobs and cutting the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050, Jeremy Corbyn will pledge today.

In his speech closing the Labour conference in Liverpool, Mr Corbyn will commit to a sevenfold increase in offshore wind power and to double onshore wind, treble solar power and make all homes in the UK energy efficient by 2030, bringing “skills and security to communities held back for too long”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn during the Labour Party's annual conference. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Promising “radical solutions” to combat growing anger at economic inequality, the Labour leader will attack “the political and corporate establishment” for having strained every sinew to bail out and prop up the system that led to the crash in the first place”.

Mr Corbyn will warn that without a change in leadership “others will fill the gap with the politics of blame and division”.

Labour has already set aside £12.8 billion in a National Transformation Fund to pay for insulation of homes, with additional investment in green energy being drawn from the private sector.

Scotland would “benefit extensively” from new investment, a Labour spokesman said. The announcement puts pressure on the SNP to beef up its own green policies, with Scottish Labour pushing for a zero net-emissions target to be added to the Climate Change Bill before Holyrood.

“There is no bigger threat facing humanity than climate change,” Mr Corbyn will say. “We must lead by example.”

Labour MSP Claudia Beamish said: “I’m delighted the UK Labour Party has joined Scottish Labour in setting a target for net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, paving the way for a green jobs revolution.

“It’s clear that a greener Scotland lies with Labour, not the SNP.”