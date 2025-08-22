Jeremy Balfour MSP quits the Scottish Conservatives

This is the second MSP to quit under the leadership of Russell Findlay

Jeremy Balfour MSP has quit the Scottish Conservatives and will now sit as an independent MSP.

The Lothians MSP, who was the party’s social security spokesman, has penned a scathing resignation letter, where he criticises the party leadership and says the Tories “no longer have a positive platform to offer”.

Mr Balfour says party leadership is listening to less experienced advisors rather than the voices of MSPs and is pursuing reactionary politics dictated by what other parties are saying. He says this means the party is chasing cheap headlines and the current party is more focused on defending rural areas at the expense of cities.

In his letter he said: “I have found that there is little interest from the leadership in genuine policy innovation, particularly across the social justice and social security portfolio.

“Increasingly, decisions seem to be made by advisors who lack experience, while senior MSP colleagues are ignored.”

He was the party’s social security spokesman, and says he has “tried time and time again” to convince the party leadership that it needs to tackle the growing social security bill while still supporting the most vulnerable in society.

Mr Balfour said: “I have also been seriously disappointed with the lack of ambition in regard to a policy offering for the central belt and the Lothian region. There have been numerous efforts to get leadership to produce policies that focus on urban areas, but they have been in vain as the party continues to focus on rural areas at the expense of our cities.

“More broadly, I fear that the Scottish Conservatives have fallen into the trap of reactionary politics, where a positive, proactive agenda for real change has been rejected in favour of allowing policies to be dictated by what other parties are saying and chasing cheap headlines.”

He added: “I take no pleasure in leaving my political home after over three decades, but as I have watched the party drift away from the principles that led me to join, I believe that I have no choice.

“I do not hold out hope that it will find its way back to the party that I once proudly represented, but unfortunately it might take some harsh electoral results to force the issue.”

He is the second Conservative MSP to quit the party under Mr Findlay’s leadership after Jamie Greene defected to the Lib Dems.

Miles Briggs MSP also represents the Lothian region and shares office staff with Mr Balfour - he said the resignation has come as a surprise.

Speaking to The Scotsman, he said: “I was quite sad actually this morning. I’ve worked with Jeremy way before I was in politics and respected him.

“I’ve always found him quite a remarkable individual and I am sad that this is what he’s decided to do.

“He hadn’t spoken to me but I would have tried to talk him out of it as I did with Jamie Greene.

“I don’t think he’s personally criticising Russell from what he said in his letter or on the radio. In fact, he was praising him this morning on the radio.

“So I’m not sure what has triggered this, at this point in this political cycle, or electoral cycle.

“He had just been selected in the seat here in Edinburgh and I think he would have done well in our regional rankings.

“He’s always worked hard as an MSP.”

A Scottish Conservative source added: “This isn’t the way to effect change,

“You have more influence inside the party than as an independent.

“It’s going to be a gruelling run-up to the election so maybe Jeremy is looking for an easy life.”

The SNP says Mr Balfour’s resignation shows the party is in “freefall” ahead of the 2026 election.

George Adam MSP said: “It is welcome to see Jeremy Balfour come to his senses on the reality of the Tories in Scotland, as they become increasingly extreme to pander to the politics of Nigel Farage.

“With yet another MSP ditching the party, it’s clear the Tories are in freefall in Scotland as we approach the 2026 election. The only question remaining is who’ll be next to desert the sinking ship?