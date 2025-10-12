Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The US Secret Service security operation for JD Vance’s family holiday to Scotland this summer cost more than £1.3 million, with the agency spending several thousand pounds on golf carts for his trip to Donald Trump’s Turnberry resort.

Spending records obtained by The Scotsman show the US vice-president’s trip to Scotland with his family saw agents tasked with his protection rack up a bill totalling $1,837,972 (£1.37m).

It comes after this newspaper revealed the multi-million pound tab incurred by the Secret Service during Mr Trump’s visit to his mother’s homeland in July, during which his own resorts in South Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire received tens of thousands of pounds.

In total, the visits by the US president and vice-president left US taxpayers with a bill totalling more than £4m to cover the costs of Secret Service agents. However, the overall cost of the trips is likely to be even higher, given the involvement of Police Scotland and other forces from around the UK.

US vice president JD Vance playing golf at Trump Turnberry golf course in South Ayrshire during his visit to Scotland Picture: PA | PA

Mr Vance spent four days in Scotland during his family’s private holiday in August. He stayed at the upmarket Carnell Estates near Hulford, East Ayrshire, a 2,000-acre private property featuring a ten-bedroom mansion and a 14th-century tower.

During his time in the country, Mr Vance played golf at Turnberry’s famous Ailsa course - a four-time host of golf’s prestigious Open Championship. He also reportedly met with executives from nuclear power firms to discuss projects they are pursuing in the UK.

Mr Vance previously spent time in the Cotswolds in England, and met with UK foreign secretary David Lammy, as well as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, and Conservative MPs Robert Jenrick and Chris Philp.

The details of the spending by the Secret Service, obtained via a Freedom of Information request to the US Department of Homeland Security, show the agency spent $833,454 [£627,411] on accommodation during the Scottish leg of Mr Vance’s visit.

Protests took place at the East Ayrshire estate where JD Vance stayed during his trip to Scotland. Picture: John Devlin | John Devlin

While some agents accompanied Mr Vance at Carnell Estates - spending $37,968 [£28,581] at the property - the majority of the Secret Service’s contingent stayed in Glasgow, running up hotel bills of $278,101 [£209,350] at the city’s Radisson Blu, $174,459 [£131,330] at the Doubletree by Hilton, and $134,548 [£101,285] at the Glasgow Marriott, where it also paid $5,558 [£4,183] in vehicle parking fees.

The majority of the overall spending - some $964,724 [£726,230] - went on vehicle and driver hire. The outlay went directly to Glasgow-based Little’s Chauffeur Drive, a company that has previously provided vehicles for Mr Trump’s trips to Scotland.

The Secret Service also spent $12,797 [£9,633] at Denny-based Luxury Carts UK to rent golf carts for Mr Vance’s visit to Turnberry. The records also show that it purchased a $187 [£141] microwave and spent $17,311 [£13,031] on tents, portable toilets and accessories.

Chioma Chukwu, executive director of ethics group American Oversight, said: “As the Trump administration demands deep cuts to public education, health care and other critical services Americans rely on, these records reveal taxpayers are footing multi-million dollar bills for luxury travel and golf outings, including at Trump-owned resorts.

“What we see here isn’t mere waste, it’s a pattern of self-dealing and disdain for ethical norms that has become the hallmark of President Trump and those in his orbit.”