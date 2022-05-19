In a letter, both Gregor Smith and Jason Leitch have said there is “no evidence” abortion providers are not seeking informed consent from patients.

The letter is addressed to Monica Lennon MSP who previously asked both men to give assurances there is no evidence to support John Mason’s claims.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SNP MSP John Mason sparked outrage in recent days after claiming clinics “push abortion without laying out the pros and cons”, which Nicola Sturgeon described as “wrong”.

The Chief Medial Officer Gregor Smith and the National Clinical Director Jason Leitch have stood against claims suggested by an SNP MSP John Mason that informed consent is not always sought during abortion care.

Mr Mason previously told The Scotsman there is “considerable scepticism” around the requirement for informed consent during medically approved abortions in Scotland.

The response disregarding Mr Mason’s claims comes as Gillian Mackay launched her bill to implement anti-abortion protest buffer zones outside hospitals and clinics across Scotland.

The Green MSP told the paper she “doubted” politicians such as Mason will get in the way of the bill being implemented.

She said the bill seeks to “protect women from harassment” by allowing them to access healthcare “in peace”.

The bill launch follows a recent rise in anti-abortion protests outside hospitals in Scotland.

In response to Monica Lennon, both officials state: “There is no evidence to suggest that abortion providers are not seeking informed consent from patients.

"All patients have a consultation with either a doctor or a nurse (either via telemedicine or in person) before they proceed to have an abortion.

"During that consultation the doctor or nurse will discuss the details of the procedure and options available and confirm whether the patient wishes to consent to proceed with a termination.”

Abortion care providers are required to obtain informed consent from patients prior to an abortion being carried out.

The only exception to this is in very rare cases where the patient does not have capacity to provide informed consent themselves.

The letter went on: “The Scottish Government is committed to ensuring women can access abortion care, free from stigma, should they need it."

Ms Lennon welcomed the response from both men.