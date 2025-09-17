Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family of a Scots man detained in India has said it is “counting on” the new UK foreign secretary to bring him home.

Dumbarton’s Jagtar Singh Johal was arrested in November 2017 in Punjab, northern India, while in the country for his wedding.

Mr Johal is said to have been tortured, including with electric shocks, and faces the death penalty for eight charges in India.

Jagtar Singh Johal has been held in India for nearly eight years. Picture: Family handout/PA Wire

Yvette Cooper became the eighth foreign secretary since he was detained. Ms Cooper was appointed to the role last month - and will be the sixth to meet the Johal family if she agrees to do so.

West Dunbartonshire MP Douglas McAllister has written to Ms Cooper requesting a meeting about securing Mr Johal’s release.

Jagtar’s brother Gurpreet Singh Johal said: “I don’t mark my brother’s imprisonment in foreign secretaries, I mark it in years, months, and days, but it’s true that in eight years he has been locked up on false political charges.

“Seven UK foreign secretaries have failed to bring him home. Today is the 2,876th day since he was abducted in front of his wife and tortured by police, and Yvette Cooper is the eighth foreign secretary.

“It did feel like we were making some progress under her predecessor, David Lammy, but the bottom line is that Jagtar is still arbitrarily detained.

“Can she succeed where all others have failed? Our family is counting on it.”

Yvette Cooper is the new Foreign Secretary

Mr Johal was acquitted of one of the charges in March, where a judge said there was no evidence against him.

Labour MP McAllister said the recent reshuffle could provide “fresh impetus” to secure his release.

He said: “With the government’s reshuffle and the appointment of Yvette Cooper as the new Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, this change provides the opportunity for a new approach.

“I have formally written to our new foreign secretary requesting that she agree to meet with me together with my constituent’s brother, Gurpreet Singh Johal, and Reprieve, to discuss and hopefully receive her assurances that Jagtar Singh Johal’s case will now be at the top of her in-tray, and that she makes his release her most urgent priority as our new foreign secretary.”

West Dunbartonshire MP Douglas McAllister

He continued: “The UK and India have concluded a very welcome trade deal, which of course is worth billions to our UK economy, will encourage growth, and help secure thousands of jobs across the UK. Meanwhile, however, my constituent, Jagtar Singh Johal, appears to be no closer to gaining his liberty.

“I would have thought, at the very least, the Indian courts would have considered an application for bail release with greater urgency.”

He added: “I hope that Yvette Cooper is the last foreign secretary which Gurpreet Singh Johal requires to meet to plead for the release and return to West Dunbartonshire of his brother, Jagtar Singh Johal, and I will not rest until I have helped to secure his return home to his family in Dumbarton.”

An FCDO spokesperson said: “We continue to raise concerns about Mr Johal’s prolonged detention with the Government of India at every appropriate opportunity. The Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy raised the case in his last bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar on the 7th June, emphasising the need for a prompt, full and just resolution of Mr Johal’s cases within India's independent legal system.