Jackson Carlaw wins Scottish Tory leadership race to succeed Ruth Davidson

Jackson Carlaw is the new Scottish Tory leader after winning the contest to replace Ruth Davidson today.

The Eastwood MSP defeated Michelle Ballantyne in the leadership race, as the result was announced picture: GettyImages

The Eastwood MSP defeated Michelle Ballantyne in the leadership race, as the result was announced in Edinburgh this morning.

Mr Carlaw, who led the party's recent election campaign north of the border, has taken a hard line opposing another independence referendum.

He won by 4,917 votes to 1,581 against the South of Scotland MSP and described the leadership race as a "rollercoaster."

Michelle Ballantyne was defeated by Jackson Carlaw in the leadership race picture: PA

He paid tribute to the "spirited and dedicated" campaign fought by Ms Ballantyne.

But he added: "Our party has chosen and we now move forward as a united party."