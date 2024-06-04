ITV general election leaders' debate LIVE: Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer go head to head over the economy, NHS, defence, migration and more
The leaders of the UK’s two biggest parties are expected to be quizzed on the NHS, the economy, the cost-of-living crisis, defence and migration - but on the back of strong polling on Labour’s favour on Monday, there is a tonne of ground for the Prime Minister to make up.
Can Mr Sunak create a decisive, momentum-changing moment in this general election campaign?
Stroppy Swinney
Do you know who isn’t excited about the debates tonight? The First Minister isn’t invited to the face-off, and thinks it’s unfair.
He said: “I should be there because I’m the Leader of the third largest party in the United Kingdom.”
The odds on him being able to say that after July 4? Not great.
Election spend
Away from the debates, I’m writing a piece about election spending, and did you know the 2017 election cost the taxpayers £240 million. Crazy, that’s the equivalent of five pints in London.
Boys to the yard
Here are more pictures of Nigel Farage having milkshake thrown on him, to applause from others nearby. He did promise to make politics more interesting!
Drink up
Nigel Farage is currently in Clacton, a seat he’s hoping to win despite previously asking why he’d want to “spend every Friday for the next five years in Clacton”.
Perhaps someone heard about this, as he’s had a pint or possibly a milkshake thrown over him.
Good afternoon
Hello all, I hope you’re as excited for the first debate as we are. Rishi Sunak’s team has been desperately trying to bounce Keir Starmer into weekly debates, and sitting 20 points behind, the Prime Minister really needs tonight to go well.
We’ll have all the build-up for you right here, as well as what MPs are saying and thinking before, during, and after.
Put the kettle on, it’s going to be quite the day.
And while we're on the subject of mega polls...
...if you’re looking at the YouGov projections and wondering how it all applies to Scotland, worry no longer. Our deputy political editor David Bol has crunched the numbers to bring you up to speed right here.
Welcome - the countdown is on to our first head-to-head leaders' debate
It’s Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer going head to head for the first time on live TV in this general election campaign.
SNP leader John Swinney wanted to feature as well - but it’s not to be for him. Instead, the leaders of the UK’s two biggest political parties will go toe to toe - and in light of yesterday’s polling, it feels like the Prime Minister may have far more to prove. We shall see just how both men go.
In the meantime, if you missed the stark polling results from the YouGov MRP published late yesterday, you can catch up to speed right here.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.