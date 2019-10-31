ITV accused of 'corporate failure' as new footage shows 'no safe space' for Jeremy Kyle Show participants

Have your say

MPs have accused ITV Studios of "corporate failure of responsibility" towards Jeremy Kyle show participants.

The digital, culture, media and sport committee said it had viewed behind-the-scenes footage passed to it by a whistleblower.

TV host Jeremy Kyle

Committee chairman Damian Collins said: "It is clear that once the cameras started rolling on The Jeremy Kyle Show there was no safe space for anyone in a highly distressed state, verified by the behind-the-scenes footage passed to the committee by a whistleblower."

The programme was cancelled by ITV after panel participant Steve Dymond was found dead in a rented room in a Portsmouth flat earlier this year.

On the show, Mr Dymond took a lie-detector test to convince fiancee Jane Callaghan he had not cheated but failed it, reports said.

The episode did not go to air, with ITV cancelling the show permanently in May.