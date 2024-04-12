A Scottish doctor who now practises medicine in Australia says the government cannot blame the Covid pandemic for the crisis. Image: Peter Byrne/Press Association.

A Scottish doctor who left the NHS to work in Australia says blaming the coronavirus pandemic for the NHS crisis is “spin”.

Dr Michael Mrozinski left the NHS in 2016 to practise medicine in Australia, but says the government cannot use the pandemic as an excuse for failings in the health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after the General Medical Council says almost one in three doctors say they are likely to move abroad to work in the next 12 months.

During an interview on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Dr Mrozinski was asked for his thoughts on government ministers saying the pandemic was to blame for the issues facing the NHS.

He said: “Honestly, I think it’s just spin from the government.

“I left in 2016, and I could see the writing on the wall from 2014 that things weren’t going in the right direction.

“Covid probably finished it off, but you can’t use it as an excuse, the government knew this was coming.

“In Australia Covid was hard for a couple of years, but we have a good workforce and a looked after workforce, and we are now completely back to normal.

“I would be careful with people saying, ‘aye, we’ve been through a pandemic, it’s hard and it’s taken its toll’, because this workforce issue has been going on for a long while.

“The government is quite happy to have something they can blame it on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I don’t think it should be used as an excuse - this has been coming for a long time.”

A survey by the General Medical Council suggests almost one in three doctors say they are likely to move abroad to work in the next 12 months.

The council says this needs to be a “wake-up call” for both the Scottish and UK governments.

More than 13 per cent of those practising in the UK said they were “very likely” and a further 17 per cent said they were “fairly likely” to leave the NHS to work elsewhere in the survey.

Those who are most likely to say they wanted to move abroad to practise medicine were dissatisfied on more than one front, such as the political environment, UK healthcare systems, and the effect on their wellbeing.