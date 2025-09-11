Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A suspended Scottish Labour MP has said it is “wrong” and “unfair” that he is unable to nominate anyone in the party’s deputy leadership election.

Brian Leishman said he is receiving “double punishment” because he has been prevented from backing any candidate due to losing the Labour whip.

Candidates need nominations from 80 MPs to make it to the membership vote. Mr Leishman wants to nominate left-wing MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy, who is unlikely to reach this threshold as she only has the backing of eight MPs so far.

Brian Leishman MP has been working extensively with the Trussell Trust and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation on the Essentials Guarantee campaign.

Mr Leishman, the Alloa and Grangemouth MP, said: “In our first year in government, it’s fair to say that it’s been a mixed bag. As we look for a new deputy leader, it’s important that there is a broad debate. That means different wings of the party being listened to and tolerated. A Labour Government should include different opinions with the opinions of the backbench MPs being considered - something that hasn’t been the case in the first 15 months of government.

“Wrongly, I am not allowed to nominate a colleague for deputy leader, I will have to wait until the wider membership vote until I cast my ballot.

“This is because of the temporary suspension I received for voting with my conscience and doing what I think is best for my constituents. This double punishment of temporarily losing the whip and not being allowed to nominate is, in my opinion, unfair.

“When attending meetings all over the country and listening to party members, I repeatedly hear the same message - that they want their views represented and the grassroots Labour Party members are still fiercely anti-austerity and want traditional Labour values from our party in government.

“That means Labour truly adopting a big tent approach and dedicating ourselves to lifting people out of poverty and making the country a fairer place. It’s crucial that the deputy leader represents these views too and that’s why I’m backing Bell Ribeiro-Addy.”

Brian Leishman wants Bell Ribeiro-Addy to be deputy Labour leader | PA

Ms Ribeiro-Addy is among six MPs in the race to become Labour’s deputy leader. The contest comes after former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner resigned for failing to pay £40,000 of stamp duty on a second home.

No Scottish MP has put themselves forward to replace Ms Rayner, but some have nominated other colleagues.

East Renfrewshire’s Blair McDougall, who is a new government minister, and Glasgow East’s John Grady are backing Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson.

Dunfermline and Dollar MP Graeme Downie is supporting former leader of the commons Lucy Powell. Paisley and Renfrewshire North MP Alison Taylor is backing Emily Thornberry.

The other candidates are Alison McGovern and Paula Barker.

Candidates must meet the required number of nominations by Thursday evening.

Mr Leishman was temporarily suspended by the Parliamentary Labour Party in July after repeatedly criticising the UK government. There is an investigation going on into him voting against the party line and his comments in the media and the House of Commons.

He was among four MPs who were suspended at the same time.