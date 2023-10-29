All Sections
Israel Hamas war: Humza Yousaf says in-laws confirmed as alive in Gaza as communications return

Humza Yousaf has confirmed his in-laws in Gaza are still alive after speaking with them as communications were restored overnight
By Ryan McDougall
Published 29th Oct 2023, 10:07 GMT
 Comment

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf has said he has spoken to his in-laws trapped in Gaza amid the ongoing conflict.

He had said on Saturday that he and his wife, Nadia-El Nakla, had not been able to contact her parents since the previous day after communications were knocked out and they did not know if they were dead or alive.

Ms El-Nakla’s parents, Elizabeth and Maged, travelled to Gaza from Scotland prior to the conflict to visit family.

Humza Yousaf. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA WireHumza Yousaf. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
On Sunday, Mr Yousaf said on X, formerly Twitter, that he has now heard from them. He said they are alive, but he fears for their safety as they have run out of drinking water.

He said: “We heard from my in-laws in Gaza this morning, they are alive, thank God. However, they have run out of clean drinking water.

“The UN resolution must be implemented. We need the violence to stop, and for significant amounts of aid to get through without delay.”

The First Minister previously wrote to all political leaders in the UK, urging them to back a ceasefire in Gaza.

In a letter understood to have been sent on Thursday evening, he said Israel has a right to defend itself following the Hamas attacks on October 7, but he added action must be taken now to stop the “staggering humanitarian disaster” unfolding in Gaza before it becomes “cataclysmic”.

