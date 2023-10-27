The Scottish Labour leader called for “an immediate cessation of violence”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has called for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, adding further pressure on Sir Keir Starmer to call for an end to the violence.

In a video on social media, he said: “We are all so desperate for peace and are desperate to see the end of violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“And that is why we need to see the immediate release of hostages, immediate access to humanitarian supplies, food, medicine, electricity, water, into Gaza…

Anas Sarwar has called for a ceasefire. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

“The immediate cessation of violence, with an end of rocket fire into and out of Gaza. And let me be clear, that means a ceasefire right now.”

The UK Government is continuing to resist calls for a ceasefire.

Israel has only in recent days agreed to allow aid in through the crossing having besieged the Hamas-ruled area, preventing essentials such as water, food and fuel from reaching more than two million Palestinians.

More than 80 MPs and have urged the Government to call for a cessation of violence.

And London Mayor Sadiq Khan has joined Mr Sarwar to become the latest senior Labour figures to announce they were also calling for a ceasefire.

Sir Keir has so far only supported the government’s call for “humanitarian pauses”.

The Foreign Office is in contact with around 200 UK nationals in Gaza. It comes as the Israeli military launched a second ground raid in Gaza in as many days, striking targets on the outskirts of Gaza City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad