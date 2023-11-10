Israel-Gaza protests: Demonstrations demanding ceasefire to be held in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee on Armistice Day
Protestors across Scotland will gather to demand a ceasefire in the region, defying calls from some politicians for marches to be banned.
The Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign is set to lead protests in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Forres, and Dundee on Saturday from noon.
Other protests will take place in Greenock, Inverness, Stirling, Lerwick, and Dunfermline.
It comes after a high-profile demonstration at the Scottish Parliament on Thursday, which saw several protestors scramble onto the roof of the building to hang banners and a Palestinian flag.
The demonstrations will take place on the same day as many Armistice Day services, with the protest in the Scottish capital located on Waverley Bridge, right next to the Scott Monument where the remembrance service will take place an hour earlier.
Royal Legion Scotland said their national remembrance Sunday event will take place at 11am on Sunday.
