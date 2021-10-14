The UK Parliament has retained 650 constituencies. England has been allocated 543 (+10), Northern Ireland 18 (no change) and Wales 32 (-8).
Two of these 57 (Na h-Eileanan an Iar (the Western Isles) and Orkney and Shetland) are protected in the legislation and will not be subject to change.Each constituency that the Commission recommends must contain no fewer than 69,724 Parliamentary electors, and no more than 77,062 (except the constituencies of Na h-Eileanan an Iar and Orkney and Shetland).
If it considers it necessary, the Commission can recommend a constituency with an electorate lower than the minimum if it is larger than 12,000 square kilometres. No constituency can be larger than 13,000 square kilometres.
Due to the reduction in the number of constituencies, and the requirements for each constituency to have a number of electors within set limits, significant changes to existing constituencies are required.
The initial proposals retain nine existing constituencies
Central Ayrshire 69,779, Kilmarnock and Loudoun 74,801, Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock 72,057, North Ayrshire and Arran 73,588, Stirling 70,085, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine 73,634, Midlothian 71,210, East Renfrewshire 72,959, and Edinburgh South West 73,315.
In detail
East Renfrewshire council area: The existing East Renfrewshire constituency is unchanged.East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire council areas: The four existing Ayrshire constituencies (Central Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and Arran,Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock and Kilmarnock and Loudoun) are unchanged.City of Edinburgh, East Lothian and Midlothian council areas: This grouping proposes no change to the overall number of constituencies 7.The existing Midlothian constituency is unchanged. In Edinburgh, the existing Edinburgh South West constituency and the existing constituency names are unchanged. There are minor changes to the boundarybetween the Edinburgh West and Edinburgh North and Leith constituencies at Craigleith and the Dean Village. The boundary between the Edinburgh East and Edinburgh South constituencies has been amended at Prestonfield. The Edinburgh East constituency now includes the western half of Musselburgh.In East Lothian, due to the electorate growth, part of Musselburgh has been added to an Edinburgh East constituency. The constituency is named East Lothian Coast as it no longer follows the East Lothian council area boundary.Glasgow City, Inverclyde and Renfrewshire council areas: There are currently ten constituencies within this grouping, the Initial proposals propose nine constituencies.The proposed Inverclyde and Bridge of Weir constituency includes the whole of Inverclyde council area, Bridge of Weir and Houston. The proposed Renfrew North and Renfrew South constituencies maintain a northsouth split of Paisley. The Renfrew North constituency includes part of Cardonald from Glasgow City council area.Glasgow City council area contains six constituencies wholly within the council area. The proposed Glasgow West constituency is similar to the existing Glasgow North West constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Anniesland and Partick. The proposed Glasgow North constituency includes the city-centre, Maryhill and Possilpark. The proposed Glasgow Central constituency extends from Govanhill to Robroyston. The proposed Glasgow South constituency includes Castlemilk and Shawlands. The proposed Glasgow South West constituency extends from Govan to Nittshill. The proposed Glasgow East constituency follows ward boundaries and includes Shettleston and Easterhouse. A small area by Yoker is added to a West Dunbartonshire constituency.Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, Highland and Moray council areas: There are currently ten constituencies within this grouping, the Initial Proposals propose nine constituencies.The existing West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency is unchanged. Two constituencies sit wholly within the Aberdeen City council area boundary. The proposed boundary between the Aberdeen North and Aberdeen South constituencies follows ward boundaries, except by Rosemount.The proposed Argyll constituency contains the whole of Argyll and Bute council area, Ardnamurchan, Glen Coe and Loch Leven. The proposed Highland Central constituency includes Inverness, Fort William and Skye.The proposed Highland North constituency contains the northern half of Highland council area.The proposed Highland East and Elgin constituency includes Badenoch and Strathspey, Nairn and Elgin. The proposed Banff and Buchan constituency follows Aberdeenshire ward boundaries and is similar to the existing constituency as it follows the Aberdeenshire north coast.The proposed Gordon and Moray South contains Ellon, Huntly and Glenlivet.Dumfries and Galloway, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Scottish Borders council areasThis grouping proposes no change to the overall number of constituencies 12.The proposed Dumfries and Galloway constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Dumfries. The proposed Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Galashiels. The proposed Dumfriesshire, Tweeddale and Clydesdale constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Lanark.The boundaries of both the proposed East Kilbride and Strathaven constituency and Rutherglen constituency follow ward boundaries within South Lanarkshire council area.The proposed Hamilton and Clyde Valley constituency extends from Hamilton to Lanark and Lesmahagow.The proposed Motherwell and Clydesdale North constituency includes Motherwell, Wishaw, Carluke and Forth.The proposed Airdrie and Shotts constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Cleland.The proposed Coatbridge and Bellshill constituency is similar to the existing Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill constituencyThe proposed Kelvin South constituency includes Cumbernauld, Stepps and Kirkintilloch.The proposed Kelvin North constituency includes Kilsyth, Bishopbriggs and Bearsden.The proposed West Dunbartonshire constituency includes the whole of the council area and a small area by Yoker.Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee City, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling and West Lothian council areas:This grouping proposes no change to the overall number of constituencies 13.The existing Stirling constituency is unchanged. The proposed Livingston constituency contains Livingston and Whitburn. The proposed Linlithgow and Bathgate constituency Falkirk council area.The proposed Forth Valley South constituency contains Falkirk, Grangemouth and Bonnybridge.The proposed Mid Forth Valley constituency contains Clackmannanshire council area and Denny and Stenhousemuir from Falkirk council area.The proposed West Fife constituency is similar to the existing Dunfermline and West Fife but the boundary follows the M90 and includes Crook of Devon from Perth and Kinross council area.The proposed Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency follows ward boundaries within Fife council area.The proposed North East Fife constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Leven. It follows ward boundaries within Fife council area.The proposed Glenrothes and Loch Leven constituency follows ward boundaries in Fife and includes Kinross.The proposed Perth and Tay constituency follows ward boundaries within Perth and Kinross council area.The proposals retain an east-west split in Dundee City council area where the constituency boundaries follow Dundee ward boundaries. The proposed Dundee West and Gowrie constituency splits the Perth and Kinross Carse of Gowrie ward by following higher ground above the A90 road. The proposed Dundee East and Arbroath constituency includes the coastal Angus towns of Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth.The proposed Angus and Strathmore constituency includes the Angus Glens, Forfar, Montrose and Blairgowrie from Perth and Kinross council area.OtherThe existing Na h-Eileanan an Iar and Orkney and Shetland Islands constituencies are both protected by legislation and unchanged.
Proposed Constituencies names:
(Constituency Name, Electorate, Area(sq. km), designation
Aberdeen North 76,895 104 Burgh
Aberdeen South 76,560 102 Burgh
Airdrie and Shotts 72,775 239 County
Angus and Strathmore 74,051 2891 County
Argyll 71,442 9294 County
Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock 72,057 1636 County
Banff and Buchan 72,837 1451 County
Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk 73,779 3764 County
Central Ayrshire 69,779 237 County
Coatbridge and Bellshill 72,332 69 Burgh
Dumfries and Galloway 74,916 3844 County
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale 73,593 4809 County
Dundee East and Arbroath 75,706 184 County
Dundee West and Gowrie 76,771 181 County
East Kilbride and Strathaven 75,161 305 County
East Lothian Coast 73,939 693 County
East Renfrewshire 72,959 174 County
Edinburgh East 73,187 32 Burgh
Edinburgh North and Leith 76,543 20 Burgh
Edinburgh South 70,893 31 Burgh
Edinburgh South West 73,315 90 Burgh
Edinburgh West 76,903 108 Burgh
Forth Valley South 76,431 182 County
Glasgow Central 72,600 26 Burgh
Glasgow East 72,384 42 Burgh
Glasgow North 73,316 28 Burgh
Glasgow South 70,191 27 Burgh
Glasgow South West 71,584 29 Burgh
Glasgow West 71,493 19 Burgh
Glenrothes and Loch Leven 74,155 368 County
Gordon and Moray South 73,121 3151 County
Hamilton and Clyde Valley 74,577 258 County
Highland Central 75,651 8717 County
Highland East and Elgin 72,038 3570 County
Highland North 76,654 12781 County
Inverclyde and Bridge of Weir 70,476 218 County
Kelvin North 70,773 202 County
Kelvin South 74,905 94 Burgh
Kilmarnock and Loudoun 74,801 702 County
Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath 74,637 154 County
Linlithgow and Bathgate 73,710 233 County
Livingston 73,394 232 County
Mid Forth Valley 74,126 263 County
Midlothian 71,210 355 County
Motherwell and Clydesdale North 70,138 214 County
Na h-Eileanan an Iar 21,177 3267 County
North Ayrshire and Arran 73,588 834 County
North East Fife 70,452 824 County
Orkney and Shetland 34,824 2744 County
Perth and Tay 74,589 4156 County
Renfrew North 69,899 79 Burgh
Renfrew South 69,797 150 County
Rutherglen 71,612 41 Burgh
Stirling 70,085 2255 County
West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine 73,634 3272 County
West Dunbartonshire 71,186 184 County
West Fife 70,011 299 County