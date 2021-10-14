In detail

East Renfrewshire council area: The existing East Renfrewshire constituency is unchanged.East Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and South Ayrshire council areas: The four existing Ayrshire constituencies (Central Ayrshire, North Ayrshire and Arran,Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock and Kilmarnock and Loudoun) are unchanged.City of Edinburgh, East Lothian and Midlothian council areas: This grouping proposes no change to the overall number of constituencies 7.The existing Midlothian constituency is unchanged. In Edinburgh, the existing Edinburgh South West constituency and the existing constituency names are unchanged. There are minor changes to the boundarybetween the Edinburgh West and Edinburgh North and Leith constituencies at Craigleith and the Dean Village. The boundary between the Edinburgh East and Edinburgh South constituencies has been amended at Prestonfield. The Edinburgh East constituency now includes the western half of Musselburgh.In East Lothian, due to the electorate growth, part of Musselburgh has been added to an Edinburgh East constituency. The constituency is named East Lothian Coast as it no longer follows the East Lothian council area boundary.Glasgow City, Inverclyde and Renfrewshire council areas: There are currently ten constituencies within this grouping, the Initial proposals propose nine constituencies.The proposed Inverclyde and Bridge of Weir constituency includes the whole of Inverclyde council area, Bridge of Weir and Houston. The proposed Renfrew North and Renfrew South constituencies maintain a northsouth split of Paisley. The Renfrew North constituency includes part of Cardonald from Glasgow City council area.Glasgow City council area contains six constituencies wholly within the council area. The proposed Glasgow West constituency is similar to the existing Glasgow North West constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Anniesland and Partick. The proposed Glasgow North constituency includes the city-centre, Maryhill and Possilpark. The proposed Glasgow Central constituency extends from Govanhill to Robroyston. The proposed Glasgow South constituency includes Castlemilk and Shawlands. The proposed Glasgow South West constituency extends from Govan to Nittshill. The proposed Glasgow East constituency follows ward boundaries and includes Shettleston and Easterhouse. A small area by Yoker is added to a West Dunbartonshire constituency.Aberdeen City, Aberdeenshire, Argyll and Bute, Highland and Moray council areas: There are currently ten constituencies within this grouping, the Initial Proposals propose nine constituencies.The existing West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine constituency is unchanged. Two constituencies sit wholly within the Aberdeen City council area boundary. The proposed boundary between the Aberdeen North and Aberdeen South constituencies follows ward boundaries, except by Rosemount.The proposed Argyll constituency contains the whole of Argyll and Bute council area, Ardnamurchan, Glen Coe and Loch Leven. The proposed Highland Central constituency includes Inverness, Fort William and Skye.The proposed Highland North constituency contains the northern half of Highland council area.The proposed Highland East and Elgin constituency includes Badenoch and Strathspey, Nairn and Elgin. The proposed Banff and Buchan constituency follows Aberdeenshire ward boundaries and is similar to the existing constituency as it follows the Aberdeenshire north coast.The proposed Gordon and Moray South contains Ellon, Huntly and Glenlivet.Dumfries and Galloway, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, East Dunbartonshire, West Dunbartonshire and Scottish Borders council areasThis grouping proposes no change to the overall number of constituencies 12.The proposed Dumfries and Galloway constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Dumfries. The proposed Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Galashiels. The proposed Dumfriesshire, Tweeddale and Clydesdale constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Lanark.The boundaries of both the proposed East Kilbride and Strathaven constituency and Rutherglen constituency follow ward boundaries within South Lanarkshire council area.The proposed Hamilton and Clyde Valley constituency extends from Hamilton to Lanark and Lesmahagow.The proposed Motherwell and Clydesdale North constituency includes Motherwell, Wishaw, Carluke and Forth.The proposed Airdrie and Shotts constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Cleland.The proposed Coatbridge and Bellshill constituency is similar to the existing Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill constituencyThe proposed Kelvin South constituency includes Cumbernauld, Stepps and Kirkintilloch.The proposed Kelvin North constituency includes Kilsyth, Bishopbriggs and Bearsden.The proposed West Dunbartonshire constituency includes the whole of the council area and a small area by Yoker.Angus, Clackmannanshire, Dundee City, Falkirk, Fife, Perth and Kinross, Stirling and West Lothian council areas:This grouping proposes no change to the overall number of constituencies 13.The existing Stirling constituency is unchanged. The proposed Livingston constituency contains Livingston and Whitburn. The proposed Linlithgow and Bathgate constituency Falkirk council area.The proposed Forth Valley South constituency contains Falkirk, Grangemouth and Bonnybridge.The proposed Mid Forth Valley constituency contains Clackmannanshire council area and Denny and Stenhousemuir from Falkirk council area.The proposed West Fife constituency is similar to the existing Dunfermline and West Fife but the boundary follows the M90 and includes Crook of Devon from Perth and Kinross council area.The proposed Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency follows ward boundaries within Fife council area.The proposed North East Fife constituency is similar to the existing constituency except for minor changes to the boundary by Leven. It follows ward boundaries within Fife council area.The proposed Glenrothes and Loch Leven constituency follows ward boundaries in Fife and includes Kinross.The proposed Perth and Tay constituency follows ward boundaries within Perth and Kinross council area.The proposals retain an east-west split in Dundee City council area where the constituency boundaries follow Dundee ward boundaries. The proposed Dundee West and Gowrie constituency splits the Perth and Kinross Carse of Gowrie ward by following higher ground above the A90 road. The proposed Dundee East and Arbroath constituency includes the coastal Angus towns of Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth.The proposed Angus and Strathmore constituency includes the Angus Glens, Forfar, Montrose and Blairgowrie from Perth and Kinross council area.OtherThe existing Na h-Eileanan an Iar and Orkney and Shetland Islands constituencies are both protected by legislation and unchanged.