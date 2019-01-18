Iranian couple living in Edinburgh threatened with removal from UK

AN elderly couple from Iran living in Edinburgh who rely on their family here for daily support and also help care for their autistic grandson are being threatened with removal from the UK.

Mozaffar Saberi, 83, and his wife Rezvan Habibimarand, 73, have lived in the Capital on and off over the past 40 years. They brought up their children here and now have a close-knit family of four children, 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

They also act as co-parents for one of the grandchildren, a teenager with severe autism who does not speak and requires constant supervision. Their help means the boy’s mother – a single parent – can continue her work as an NHS nurse.

Although the rest of the family is British, the couple never sought citizenship and now face removal because they do not have the required visa.

Repeated human rights applications to remain in the UK have been refused by the Home Office and a final appeal is due to be heard next month.

“Going back to Iran would be the end for us,” said Ms Habibimarand. “We have so many illnesses that it would not just be physically the end for us, because there is not the level of healthcare we need in Iran, but emotionally the end too: there’s no one in Iran for us to go back to.”

Navid Saberi, the couple’s son, said: “With no exaggeration, sending them back to Iran would be a death sentence. The day-to-day help and support my siblings and I give our parents isn’t available to be purchased in Iran, even if we could somehow get the necessary money into the country – which is not at all guaranteed because of the sanctions. The distress of having to live alone would mean my parents’ end would come very soon.”

Tottenham Labour MP David Lammy tweeted his support for the couple: “This 83-year-old and 73-year-old Iranian couple who bought their Edinburgh flat in 1978 and help care for their autistic grandson are being kicked out of the UK. I dream of the day the Home Office treats individuals as humans.”

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital