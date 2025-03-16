iPad row Michael Matheson to stand down as MSP next year

The former health secretary’s reputation was severely damaged in 2023 amid a row over an £11,000 iPad bill

Former health secretary Michael Matheson has announced he will stand down as an MSP at the Holyrood election next year.

Mr Matheson, who was given a record ban from the Scottish Parliament last year for breaching its expenses policy, said he looked forward to seeking new challenges outside frontline politics.

The 54-year-old has been an MSP since the dawn of devolution, representing the Falkirk West constituency since 2007.

Michael Matheson | Jane Barlow/Press Association

He has held various senior government roles, serving as justice secretary and transport secretary under Nicola Sturgeon, before becoming health secretary when Humza Yousaf took over as first minister.

However, his reputation was severely damaged in 2023 after it emerged an £11,000 data roaming bill had been racked up on his parliamentary iPad.

Mr Matheson initially used his MSP expenses and office costs to cover the bill, before resolving to pay it himself following pressure from the opposition.

In an emotional statement in Holyrood in November 2023, he said the cost had been incurred by his teenage sons, who had used the iPad as a wifi hotspot to watch football during a family holiday in Morocco.

He had previously told journalists there had been no personal use of the device, even after discovering the truth.

Mr Matheson was suspended from Holyrood for 27 days in May 2024 and lost his MSP salary for twice that period.

He later said the scandal had been “completely blown out of all proportion” and had a significant impact on his family, particularly his children, while his wife became unwell with stress.

In a statement posted to social media on Sunday evening, the former health secretary said he “could never have imagined that I would have had the privilege to represent Falkirk in our national parliament for over two decades”.

He said: “I want to offer my sincere thanks to my constituents for the support and encouragement they have given me over the last 26 years, it has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of Falkirk.

“During my time in parliament, I was also honoured to serve in government for 13 years across five different ministerial portfolios. I will always be deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to serve in government and to implement policy in justice, health, transport and climate change that has made Scotland a better place for all.”

He added: “I will of course continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability for the remainder of my term, and I look forward to seeking new challenges outwith frontline politics.

“In passing on the Falkirk West SNP torch, I look forward to supporting our candidate for next year’s election to ensure Falkirk West returns an SNP MSP.”

Mr Matheson’s decision comes just days after it was reported he had passed the SNP's internal vetting process to allow him to stand again.