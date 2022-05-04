Investigation launched into Lochaber smelter accountants linked with £586m government guarantee

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC), which regulates the accounting industry, said it would be investigating accounts signed off by King and King for four Liberty Steel businesses.

This includes Alvance British Aluminium Limited, previously called Liberty Aluminium Lochaber Ltd, which was the company formed when GFG Alliance bought the smelter in Lochaber.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Companies House states that the smelter’s accounts for 2020 are now more than a year overdue.

Offices of Liberty Steel including those in Scotland faced visits from Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigators last week as part of a probe into suspected fraud and money laundering by parent firm GFG Alliance.

Critics have said questions are “piling up” for the Scottish Government due to the smelter receiving a guarantee from Ministers to purchase power from the nearby hydro-plant, owned by Mr Gupta’s father, worth £586m over 25 years.

This deal has come under renewed scrutiny following the collapse of Greensill Capital, GFG Alliance’s main funder.

The Scottish Government has maintained that there has never been a call on the guarantee, and claim the smelter and the wider securities are worth more than £430m.

Sanjeev Gupta, owner of GFG Alliance and Liberty Steel, with Nicola Sturgeon

This would be well over the remaining exposure to the guarantee of £284m, but documents obtained by The Scotsman put the value of the security at £162m.

The FRC said it would be combing through accounts relating to Liberty Speciality Steels Limited, Alvance British Aluminium Limited (formerly Liberty Aluminium Lochaber Ltd) and Liberty Steel Newport Limited for the year ended March 31 2019.

It will also look at Liberty Performance Steels Limited statements for the year ended March 31 2020.

Mr Gupta was once lauded as the “saviour of steel” for rescuing factories, but has come under heavy scrutiny amid accusations of potentially fraudulent trading after his main lender, Greensill Capital, collapsed a year ago.

GFG used so-called supply chain finance services offered by Greensill.

This meant that if GFG sold a product to a different company, it could send the invoice to Greensill and be paid right away, rather than having to wait potentially months for the customer to pay its bills.

Companies with tight cash flows can find this approach useful, however how Greensill and GFG did business together is being investigated by fraud investigators.

Scottish Labour’s finance spokesperson, Daniel Johnson, said ministers must “come clean” over the deal”.

He said: “Ministers cannot keep burying their heads in the sand while the picture surrounding Liberty Steel gets more alarming by the day.

“Questions are piling up around the SNP’s dodgy deal with this company, which has put hundreds of millions of taxpayer pounds on the line.”

Willie Rennie, the Liberal Democrat MSP, said it was time for ministers to “spell out” what engagement the government had with the accountants.

He said: “The Scottish Government need to spell out what engagement they had with these accountants and whether their reports were used to underpin a deal that has put hundreds of millions of taxpayers' money at risk.

"Ministers promised that working with Sanjeev Gupta would deliver thousands of jobs in Scotland. Like every other SNP economic initiative this has proved to be nonsense and now communities in Lochaber and elsewhere are paying the price."

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.

Want to hear more from The Scotsman's politics team? Check out the latest episode of our political podcast, The Steamie.