Why is international crime organisation Interpol holding its conference in Glasgow and who is there?
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was in Glasgow where he delivered a keynote speech on his ambition to stop people smuggling and small boats crossing the English Channel.
Sir Keir travelled to Glasgow for the 92nd general assembly of Interpol, which is taking place at the SEC on the banks of the River Clyde from Monday until Thursday this week.
The SEC is the same venue that was used to host the COP26 global climate summit in November 2021.
What is Interpol
Not to be confused with the 2000s indie band also playing in Glasgow tonight, Interpol, also known as the International Criminal Police Organisation, is an intergovernmental organisation that helps police forces work together to combat international crime.
Interpol has 196 member countries. It is governed by international law and has a legal personality outside its members.
Interpol’s area of expertise include human trafficking and migrant smuggling, terrorism, cybercrime, organised crime and environmental crime - focusing on cross-border issues.
What is happening at the general assembly
Interpol’s general assembly meets annually - this week’s summit in Glasgow is the 92nd occasion it has taken place.
The agenda includes the appointment of the next Interpol general secretary as Jurgen Stock completes his second and final mandate after 10 years. He is due to be replaced by Brazilian Valdecy Urquiza.
Also being discussed is biometric frontline capabilities, AI and the future of policing, the future of law enforcement leadership and sustaining multilateralism which is an integrated global security architecture.
Sir Keir delivered a speech on the opening day of this summit, calling for nations and international partners to treat people smuggling in the same manner as global terrorism.
Who is there
Key speeches by Sir Keir and UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper have been delivered. SNP Justice Secretary Angela Constance will also be attending the event.
Sir Keir said the Government will “treat people smugglers like terrorists” as he announced a further £75 million for his border security command.
He also touted international cooperation to tackle people smuggling and said he would push to regain access to the EU’s real-time intelligence sharing networks during talks in Hungary later this week.
Police and crime chiefs with a focus on working across borders are likely to be at the general assembly.
Other political and policing leaders may also be in attendance.