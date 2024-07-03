Inside a general election hustings - how Scottish candidates are fighting for the final undecided votes

Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 15:28 BST
Comment
We headed along to a hustings organised by Scottish Land and Estates to see what rural voters are most concerned about at this election.

Up and down the country, for the past six weeks communities have been holding hustings to help people decide who to vote for in the general election.

Hustings are often aimed at a particular audience, whether they are focused on a specific constituency, or on a particular issue. Universities, campaign groups and trade unions have all held some of these hustings during this election campaign.

But what actually goes on at these hustings? The Scotsman headed along to one to find out.

The hustings in Perth was organised by Scottish Land and Estates | Rachel Amery

Held exactly a week before the polls open, the Scottish Land and Estates’ hustings in Perth focused purely on rural issues. Pretty much everyone in the audience at the city’s AK Bell Library either lived or worked rurally, and many seemed to know each other as well.