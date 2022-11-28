Indyref2: Alister Jack reveals role of civil servants in Scotland being looked at after Supreme Court verdict

Alister Jack has revealed the role of civil servants in Scotland is being looked at after the Supreme Court verdict on Indyref2.

Figures last week revealed that more than £1.5 million of public money will be spent annually on civil servants tasked with working on the independence campaign.

As a result, the Scottish Secretary has now revealed what civil servants can and can’t do is being reassessed by the UK Government.

He told the Scottish Affairs committee in Westminster: “The permanent secretary to the Scottish Government stays in close contact with Simon case, Sue Gray, the proprietary and ethics team of the Cabinet Office on the role of the Civil service in Scotland and what the parameters are that they can operate under and that has been the case certainly since 2014 when I think there was a review following the referendum.

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said the role of the civil service in Scotland was now being looked at.

“Following this judgement they're working again on what that means for the role of the civil service in Scotland so we'll have to see where that takes us.”

Responding Douglas Ross claimed that was a “crucial point” because it was a “party political issue, not a government issue”.

He added: “I think people in Scotland would be rightly concerned that they're continues to be hundreds of thousands of pounds, indeed millions of pounds annually spent by civil servants at the direction of the First Minister in the Scottish Government on what is now a party election issue, because the First Minister wants to make this on a single issue election at the next general election.”

The Supreme Court last week ruled the Scottish Parliament cannot legislate for an independence referendum without the UK Government’s agreement.

It represented a significant blow to Nicola Sturgeon, who had set out plans to hold a second vote on independence on October 19 next year.

At the same committee, Mr Jack revealed the UK Government had spent “around £71,800” on legal fees for the Supreme Court case.

The Dumfries and Galloway MP was also challenged by the committee chair, SNP MP Pete Wishart, on whether Scotland “could secure an independence referendum and become an independent nation?”.

Answering “of course”, Mr Jack explained it would require a “sustained majority”.

He explained: “There could be another referendum in Scotland, the union is voluntary, and that is evidenced by the fact that there was a referendum in 2014.

"Back then there was consensus between the two governments in Scotland, between pretty much all the political parties and across civic society.

"Could that sustained majority be achieved again? Yes it could be.”

Challenged on whether polls could make a difference, Mr Jack said: “Well it is the duck test, if it sounds like a duck and waddles like a duck then it’s probably a duck,

“People know when they’ve reached that point, and they knew back then they’d reached it, but we don’t believe we’ve reached that point.

"The majority of Scots do not want us to have a referendum, they want us to focus on the recovery after covid.”

Mr Jack was also critical of plans announced by the First Minister that would see the SNP fight the next general election as a “de facto” referendum.

He said: “You can’t have a mandate for something you don’t legally have power for.

“The Scottish government can no more, even though they put it in every manifesto that they want to remove trident from Faslane, they no more have the power to take away our nuclear deterrent than they do break up our United Kingdom.

“Less than a third of Scots want to have a referendum at the moment. We don’t see that there’s any great desire for one.”

