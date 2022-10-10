Independence will free Scotland from 'aggressive unionism' after 'detests' row, Sturgeon to tell SNP members

The First Minister will also tell delegates that the denial of a second independence referendum for Scots by the UK Government shows a “basic lack of respect”.

It follows the second day of the SNP conference being overshadowed by the First Minister’s comment that she “detests” Conservatives, something she claimed was limited to their “policies and values”.

Critics said the comments could incite violence, a claim the SNP leader labelled “utterly ludicrous and ridiculous” and “deeply irresponsible”.

Ahead of the publication of the government’s paper on the economic case for independence, Ms Sturgeon is expected to tell delegates that an independent Scotland will deliver a “lower energy prices and stronger security of supply”.

She has also pledged independence would end age discrimination on the minimum wage and “break with the low productivity, high inequality Brexit based UK economy”.

The First Minister’s speech will kick off what could be one of the most pivotal weeks in her political career following a conference light on new policy from the party.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the Supreme Court will hear arguments from senior UK and Scottish Government lawyers on whether the Scottish Parliament has the power to hold an independence referendum.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen , Scotland.

The former deputy president of the court, Lord Hope, said the judgement would come within six to eight weeks, meaning a ruling being issued prior to Christmas.

Defeat in that court case would see the SNP fight the next election as a “de facto” referendum, with 50 per cent of the popular vote required for victory.

The party, while flying high in the polls at around 45 per cent, would fall short if an election was held tomorrow.

A new paper on the economic case for independence will follow likely on Thursday, with controversial plans for the currency and border arrangements post-independence.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon poses for a photograph with delegates during a visit to the exhibitors hall at the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen , Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to say Scotland will remain the “closest of friends” after independence, and said such a vote would improve what she labelled a “basic lack of respect” for the country.

She will add that independence is the way to create a “true partnership of equals” between Scotland and the other three nations within the United Kingdom.

The SNP leader will say: “Right now, an aggressive unionism is undermining that partnership.

“Westminster’s denial of Scottish democracy. Full frontal attacks on devolution. A basic lack of respect. It is these which are causing tension and fraying the bonds between us.

“Scottish independence can reset and renew the whole notion of nations working together for the common good.

“England, Scotland, Wales, the island of Ireland. We will always be the closest of friends. We will always be family.

"But we can achieve a better relationship - a true partnership of equals – when we win Scotland’s independence.”

Ms Sturgeon also recommitted to extending the ban on fracking in opposition to the UK Government’s planned expansion of the practice.

She added the economic “prospectus” will make the case for independence and focus on a “new, sustainable economy” based on “massive renewable energy resources”.

The SNP leader also claimed rapid EU accession would see businesses “benefit from independence”.

She will tell delegates: “With EU membership they’ll be back inside the world’s biggest single market.

"With a fairer migration policy and European freedom of movement restored, they will have access to talented and committed workers from Europe and across the world, and they will have new opportunities to influence government policy through a social partnership approach.

“In short, with independence, we will show how we can break with the low productivity, high inequality Brexit based UK economy.

“And use the full powers of independence to build and inclusive, fair, wellbeing economy that works for everyone – that is the prize of independence.”

Ms Sturgeon was also pressed by journalists on a lack of substantive policy pledges by other senior SNP figures.

The major policy of the conference, held in Aberdeen, has been the announcement of an SNP “broadcast platform”, Scotland’s Voices.

However the First Minister defended the lack of announcements, stating “I don’t think that [a lack of policy announcements] is the case.

She added: “We just came out of a week in the Scottish Parliament where we legislated for a rent freeze and an eviction moratorium, we have spent the last number of weeks, taking action to as far as we can help with the cost of living.

"Had we kept all of that to announce at an SNP conference, you guys would be asking why we hadn’t done it before or why we hadn’t announced it to parliament.

"At the end of a week where the Scottish Government has taken the action we took through that emergency legislation, I don’t think it is credible to say that we’re not taking action that we can on the cost-of-living.

“I will have more to say on that tomorrow and a whole host of other things as well.”

The second day of the conference has been overshadowed by controversy around comments Ms Sturgeon made on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg that she detests Conservatives..

She told the broadcaster “I detest the Tories and everything they stand for”, labelled “dangerous” by UK cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi.

Scottish Conservative MSP, Russell Findlay, also criticised the rhetoric, stating he “fears the day they incite nationalist violence”.

In response, the First Minister said: “That is utterly ludicrous and ridiculous and actually I think that is a deeply irresponsible comment.”

She added that she did not regret the comments, that she “deeply oppose[s]” Conservative policies, and this opposition should not come as a surprise.

The SNP leader added: “I don’t know why it should come as any surprise to anybody who has observed Scottish politics over the time I’ve been in Scottish politics that I oppose very strongly the values and the policies of the Conservative party.

"They damaged the community I grew up in and they are doing it all over again to communities and families and individuals all over the country.

"If the controversy out of the SNP conference is that I’ve said I don’t care very much for the Conservative party policies or values then the rest of the conference must be going pretty well.”

She had earlier told the BBC the comments were “referring to Tory policies and values that do a lot of damage”.

Ms Sturgeon also told journalists she was “very hopeful and optimistic” about winning the Supreme Court case due to be heard this week.

She also defended her plan to hold a “de facto” referendum if they lose despite polling the move would be rejected by Scots.

“My plan is to have a lawful constitutional referendum”, she said.

"We’ll obviously see the hearing for the Supreme Court over the next few days and there’s no point speculating on the outcome of that because we’ll have it in due course.”

