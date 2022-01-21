Independence 'only way to escape corrupt Westminster system', say SNP after damning poll

Research carried out by Savanta ComRes for The Scotsman found almost four in five Scots (78 per cent) believe Boris Johnson should resign.

The survey also found a majority (54 per cent) believe the partygate scandal has hurt the case for the union.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kirsten Oswald, the SNP' s deputy Westminster leader, said: "The boozy lockdown Downing Street parties is just the latest scandal to grip Westminster.

Picture: Phil Noble/PA

"Boris Johnson's position as Prime Minister is untenable – the public know it, his MPs know it, and he knows it.

"The reality is that getting rid of Boris Johnson alone won't fix the problem.

"Corruption and scandals are part of a wider culture of Westminster entitlement and contempt for the rules.

"This new poll, highlighting the scale of public opposition to the corrupt Tory government and movement in favour of independence, is another reminder that only with independence will we be able to escape the broken and corrupt Westminster system.

"People are rightly furious that while we were expected to follow the rules, Downing Street was openly and repeatedly flouting them.

"The Tory Government is too engulfed in scandal to get on with the day job of dealing with the pandemic and tackling the cost-of-living crisis hammering households.

"People in Scotland are looking on in horror as corruption and chaos grips Westminster.

"Only with independence will we be able to get on with the day job and protect people's interests."

Savanta ComRes polled 1,004 Scots aged 16 and over between January 14 and 18.

It found Scots overwhelmingly backed the stricter approach taken by Nicola Sturgeon in response to the Omicron variant.

More than two-thirds said the decision by the Scottish Government to bring in tougher measures to tackle the spread of Covid before Christmas was the right decision, despite claims from the Conservatives the First Minister went too far.

The SNP said the polling showed the Tories “are completely out of touch”.