The income tax gap between Scotland and England is a source of “significant concern” in the financial sector and is potentially putting people off working north of the border, the governing body for London's finance district has said.

Chris Hayward, policy chairman of the City of London Corporation, said it was a “risk to Scottish jobs”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

He said the issue had been raised in a meeting he held with Humza Yousaf, the First Minister, earlier this week.

A view of Edinburgh from Calton Hill. Picture: Scott Taylor

Judith Cruickshank, managing director of commercial mid-market at the Royal Bank of Scotland, previously raised concerns that workers in the financial sector are choosing to live in northern English cities rather than move to Scotland where they would pay more income tax.

Speaking to The Scotsman, Mr Hayward said: “I would share the concern. It was raised at the meeting we had yesterday, actually, that the gap is noticeable and is significant, and is potentially a detraction from working in Scotland. From the point of view of Scottish jobs and Scottish employment, that’s a challenge.

"It’s not for me to comment on the domestic policies of the Scottish Government, because that’s a decision the Scottish Government have made, they’ve set out the reasons why they’ve made it.

"But I do think that there is a fear that that will not help Scottish jobs, because if you can cross the border, frankly, and pay less tax, and still commute or work remotely, and you’re going to make a significant saving on your tax bill, the chances are that will impact.

"It’s not for me to comment on the rationale behind the tax differential. The Scottish Government have made clear their policy on it. But it is a risk. It is a risk to Scottish jobs.”

Asked if he had heard concerns being raised in the financial sector, he said: “Yes, absolutely heard about it. It’s been one of the things that was raised at a meeting I was at yesterday. So there is, I think, significant concern about the tax gap. It’s been raised with me since I’ve been up here, so it’s clearly on everybody’s minds.”

He added: “Those concerns exist, and they have been strongly articulated to me by the Scottish financial community while I’ve been here.”

Edinburgh has the second biggest financial services sector in the UK.

Elsewhere, Mr Hayward said he had spoken to the First Minister about attracting investment into the Scottish renewables industry.

He said there are fears the commitment to net zero north and south of the border has “stalled”. The UK Government has moved its target dates, he said, while Labour has rowed back on its green investment pledge. Meanwhile, a recent report warned Scotland will miss its 2030 climate targets.

Mr Hayward said private finance can fund projects, but “significant investment won’t happen unless there is full political commitment”.