Liz Truss and husband Hugh O'Leary pose outside number 10 Downing Street

In pictures: Who is in Liz Truss' new Cabinet?

Liz Truss rewarded close allies Kwasi Kwarteng and Therese Coffey with top Cabinet jobs as she culled a number of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters during a major reshuffle of the Government.

By Alan Young
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:43 pm

The new Prime Minister appointed Mr Kwarteng as Chancellor and Ms Coffey as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary, as she made James Cleverly her successor as Foreign Secretary on Tuesday.

Former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary, replacing Priti Patel after she pre-emptively resigned.

The appointments mean that for the first time in history none of the great offices of state are held by white men.

First Ms Truss despatched former deputy PM Dominic Raab and cabinet colleagues Grant Shapps, George Eustice and Steve Barclay to the backbenches after they supported her rival in the Tory leadership contest.

Here are the appointments so far

1. Kwasi Kwarteng

New Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng leaves Downing Street

Photo: Rob Pinney

2. Suella Braverman

New Home Secretary Suella Braverman

Photo: Rob Pinney

3. Therese Coffey

Newly installed Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Therese Coffey

Photo: Kirsty O'Connor

4. James Cleverly

New Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Photo: Rob Pinney

