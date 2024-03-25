In pictures: Humza Yousaf takes part in 'chair dance' session

Humza Yousaf spoke to journalists at a visit to Edinburgh Community Performing Arts’ re-connect, a project which supports those aged 65 and over with conditions including dementia and Parkinson’s.
He took part in a “chair dance” session as participants gathered in a dance studio in South Gyle.
1. Humza Yousaf Re-Connect project visit
Humza Yousaf takes part in a dance performance during a visit to the Edinburgh Community Performing Arts re-connect project Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. Humza Yousaf Re-Connect project visit
Humza Yousaf takes part in a dance performance during a visit to the Edinburgh Community Performing Arts re-connect project Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
3. Humza Yousaf Re-Connect project visit
Humza Yousaf takes part in a dance performance during a visit to the Edinburgh Community Performing Arts re-connect project Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
4. Humza Yousaf Re-Connect project visit
Humza Yousaf takes part in a dance performance during a visit to the Edinburgh Community Performing Arts re-connect project Photo: Jeff J Mitchell