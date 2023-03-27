In pictures: Humza Yousaf is elected new SNP leader
Humza Yousaf is set to become Scotland’s youngest first minister and the first person from a minority ethnic background to hold the post after he was elected SNP leader
Mr Yousaf said: “I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be standing here as leader of the SNP.
“A party I joined almost 20 years and that I love so dearly.”
He paid tribute to the late Labour leader John Smith in his victory speech and said it was “the greatest honour and privilege of my life” to be the next first minister, should parliament decide to elect him.