Ian Murray says ‘politics of division defeated’ after Labour win in Batley and Spen

Labour’s Shadow Scotland Secretary today hailed the result after Kim Leadbeater won by just 323 votes after a bitter and divisive campaign that many had predicted the party would lose.

She secured the seat – which Labour held at the 2019 general election with a 3,525 majority- with 13,296 votes, narrowly beating Conservative Ryan Stephenson on 12,973.

Veteran left-winger George Galloway – who had targeted the constituency’s Muslim voters in a campaign to topple Sir Keir – was third with 8.264.

Now Mr Murray has praised the new MP, whose victory came despite a divisive anti-Labour campaign run by George Galloway.

He said: "I'm delighted for Kim who will be a fantastic MP and this result shows that people want representatives who will work to bring people and communities together rather than setting them off against each other.

"The old politics of division has been defeated and there is a lesson for us all in that.

"While our opponents both in Scotland and across the UK want to focus on divisions between us, Labour will win by focusing on what unites us and delivering on community priorities."

The story is a personal triumph for Ms Leadbeater, with her sister Jox Cox being the seat MP until her murder by a far-right extremist in 2016.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “She knew how capable I was. So she’d be absolutely delighted that I’ve got to this point.

“And, if I can be half the MP that she was, then I’ll be doing a good job.”

Ms Leadbeater added she hopes to heal the divisions in the constituency after a gruelling by-election campaign.

She said: “Sadly we have seen some nastiness during this by-election campaign and there are some divisions that need to be healed. I think that if anyone can achieve that I can.”

Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling said the result is “disappointing” but insisted it is not a “great win” for Labour.

“This was always going to be really a tough battle for us. Governing parties don’t tend to win by-elections. This is a Labour hold, not a Labour gain,” she told Sky News.