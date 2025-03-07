Ian Murray and Kate Forbes to head up business growth group

The Scottish secretary says Labour is working to reset the UK Government’s relationship with the Scottish Government.

The Labour Scottish secretary and the SNP deputy first minister are to work together in a new business growth group.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray announced he is reconvening the Scottish Business Growth Group, and says it will be co-chaired by himself and Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes.

During a speech at Edinburgh University on Friday, he said: “I honestly say none of this to be antagonistic to the Scottish Government, I really believe that more often than not we want the same outcome - good, fair, economic growth for Scotland.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray | Andrew Milligan/Press Association

“But clearing those hurdles means we need to work together.

“So on the issues of skills, nuclear, aviation, infrastructure, defence and employability, I will reconvene the Scottish Business Growth Group, co-chaired by me and the deputy first minister.

“We will bring together voices from across Scottish business, industry, trade unions and civic society to find a way through these challenges - it will be Scotland’s growth commission.”

This comes after the new Labour government in Westminster promised to reset the relationship with the Scottish Government in Holyrood.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes | Lisa Ferguson/National World

Mr Murray says the years of conflict between the two governments when the Conservatives were in charge was “an immense source of frustration” for him, adding it should not matter who gets the credit, as long as a positive outcome is achieved.

The Edinburgh South MP also said he believes the new relationship between the two governments is already proving to be beneficial.

He said: “I’m not interested in the endless, tedious, unproductive manoeuvring for political advantage, of which Scotland has seen far too much.

“We are starting to see the fruits of that productive relationship, such as bringing the Commonwealth Games to Glasgow, and in the range of areas where the Scottish Government has accepted the UK Government legislating in devolved areas to deliver change and deliver it faster.”

During his speech he also said his Labour government will work to reduce NHS waiting lists, which he says in turn will boost economic growth by getting more people off long-term sick and back into work.