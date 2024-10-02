Private Eye and Have I Got News For You star Ian Hislop's taxi hit with suspected bullet
Private Eye editor Ian Hislop has escaped without injury after his taxi was hit with a suspected gunshot.
Scotland Yard has confirmed police are investigating the suspected gunshot, which hit the back of the window of the taxi Mr Hislop was travelling in.
The back-cab driver told police he heard what he believed was a bullet hitting and damaging a window while sitting in traffic in central London’s Soho just after 10am on Tuesday morning.
The incident took place on Dean Street, which is close to the Private Eye offices.
Roads were closed around the scene to allow police to search the area, and police officers are set to examine CCTV footage.
A source told The Guardian police are keeping an open mind to any motive.
A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday 1 October to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.
“The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window.
“There were no injuries.
“An investigation has been launched.”
Mr Hislop, 64, has been the editor of satirical and political weekly magazine Private Eye since 1986, and is a regular panellist on the BBC show Have I Got News For You, which returns to screens on Friday.
