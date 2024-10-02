Police are investigating after the alleged incident in central London.

Private Eye editor Ian Hislop has escaped without injury after his taxi was hit with a suspected gunshot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland Yard has confirmed police are investigating the suspected gunshot, which hit the back of the window of the taxi Mr Hislop was travelling in.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The back-cab driver told police he heard what he believed was a bullet hitting and damaging a window while sitting in traffic in central London’s Soho just after 10am on Tuesday morning.

Private Eye editor Ian Hislop. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images.

The incident took place on Dean Street, which is close to the Private Eye offices.

Roads were closed around the scene to allow police to search the area, and police officers are set to examine CCTV footage.

A source told The Guardian police are keeping an open mind to any motive.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “Police were called at 10.10am on Tuesday 1 October to a report of a firearms discharge on Dean Street, Westminster.

“The driver of a London black taxi reported he was stationary in traffic when a shot was fired towards his vehicle, striking the window.

“There were no injuries.

“An investigation has been launched.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad