Another SNP heavyweight is reportedly eying up a switch to Holyrood - and it could have dramatic consequences.

Ian Blackford, the former SNP Westminster leader, has admitted he will give the prospect of stepping into Kate Forbes's shoes when she stands down next year "careful consideration".

Ian Blackford, SNP's former Westminster leader, hinted he could run as an MSP.

He conceded: “It is not what I had in my mind, it really wasn't. I obviously purposefully didn't put myself forward for the Scottish Parliament a few months ago, so I don't know.”

It might not come as no great surprise that Mr Blackford is considering standing in the Highlands constituency that overlaps his former Westminster seat. But it could ramp up tensions in the SNP, once again, if he was to find himself on the ballot for next year's election.

The SNP's current Westminster leader, Stephen Flynn, is bidding to switch to Holyrood.

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn speaking during Prime Minister's Questions | House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Mr Flynn, who many inside the party regard as a future leader, was probably quite pleased Ms Forbes, another potential leader, is calling it quits. But he would likely be less impressed with Mr Blackford coming forward, given the SNP Westminster leader faced accusations he ousted Mr Blackford from his Commons role.

If Mr Blackford and Mr Flynn do manage to be elected to Holyrood, amid the tension, it would potentially send a clear signal the SNP is done with Westminster - given the party's three last Commons leaders would be sitting in Holyrood.