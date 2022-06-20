Ian Blackford urged to break silence over SNP handling of sexual harassment allegations

Scottish Tory MP John Lamont demanded the SNP Westminster leader resign and claimed his conduct over the Patrick Grady scandal had “betrayed” victims.

Mr Lamont had written to Mr Blackford over a year ago asking what actions were being taken to prevent sexual misconduct, but did not receive a reply.

The Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk MP said: “Ian Blackford must break his silence and explain why he has taken no action to prevent sexual harassment in the SNP Westminster Group.

The SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford is being urged to explain the party's handling of the incident.

“Instead of acting as we requested more than a year ago, he has treated a disgraced MP with more sympathy than the victim who suffered harassment.

“But Ian Blackford has not only failed this victim, his disgusting actions have made it less likely that any future victims come forward.

“This horrible situation has been made even more ugly by the fact the SNP Westminster group is more focused on preventing leaks than preventing sexual harassment. Party discipline is more important to them than supporting a victim.

“The cover-up-and-close-ranks culture at the heart of the SNP Westminster group must end. That will only happen if Ian Blackford steps aside. He has betrayed a victim and that is unforgivable."

It follows reports that Grady’s victim said Mr Blackford had “broken his promise to take a zero-tolerance approach to sexual harassment. No one can believe a word he says any more.”

The victim added: “My fear is the way he has handled this will discourage victims from coming forward in future. This has been a betrayal.”

Now the SNP are believed to have launched internal investigations to find the source of a leaked recording where Mr Blackford urged colleagues to back Mr Grady.

Mr Grady said he was “profoundly sorry” for his behaviour after being found to have breached Westminster’s sexual misconduct policy.

The Glasgow North MP “made an unwanted sexual advance to the complainant that included the touching and stroking of the complainant’s neck, hair, and back”, a report into his conduct said.

It comes as one the SNP’s own MPs questioned how the party handled it.

Ms Cherry, the MP for Edinburgh South West, tweeted: "I wasn’t at the SNP Westminster group meeting last week. I don’t condone the covert recording or leak.

"However, for some time the SNP has had significant problems in how it handles complaints.

“My party needs to reflect on the contrast between the treatment of different ‘offenders’ and to review our arrangements for the pastoral care of complainers.”

Elsewhere, Labour shadow secretary Ian Murray accused the party of a cover-up.

He said: “The leadership of the SNP are spending more time trying to find one of their own who has exposed their duplicity rather than dealing with the issue.

“Political leaders need to set an example against sexual harassment but the SNP have decided that example should be to cover things up and go after those that have exposed them.”

Lib Dem chief whip Wendy Chamberlain added: “The words of the complainer in this case speak volumes.

“The priority for all parties must be to protect and support whistle blowers and survivors.

“The SNP are clearly not focused on doing that here.”