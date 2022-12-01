News you can trust since 1817
Ian Blackford: Updates SNP Westminster steps down from role as Nicola Sturgeon pays tribute

The SNP’s leader at Westminster has announced he will step down from the role.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
4 minutes ago

Ian Blackford said in a statement on Thursday that he will not seek re-election at the party’s AGM next week, claiming it is time for “fresh leadership” adding: “I have today informed SNP MPs that I will not be re-standing as leader of the Westminster parliamentary group at our AGM next week.

“After more than five years in the role, now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland’s independence.”

We’ll bring you live updates throughout the day following the announcement.

