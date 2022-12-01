Ian Blackford said in a statement on Thursday that he will not seek re-election at the party’s AGM next week, claiming it is time for “fresh leadership” adding: “I have today informed SNP MPs that I will not be re-standing as leader of the Westminster parliamentary group at our AGM next week.
“After more than five years in the role, now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland’s independence.”
We’ll bring you live updates throughout the day following the announcement.