Ian Blackford says Boris Johnson ‘not up to job’ and faces being ‘pushed’ by his own MPs

The SNP Westminster leader questioned whether the Prime Minister had the support of his party, and suggested he had shown the worst of the Tory party.Speaking at PMQs, Mr Blackford also joked about Mr Johnson’s CBI speech which saw him lose his place and discuss a visit to Peppa Pig World.

He said: “The past few weeks have shown this Tory government at its very worst.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A Tory sleaze and corruption scandal - on a scale not seen since the 1990s.

“Tory cuts and tax rises that will leave millions of people worse off.

“A litany of broken promises - from HS2, to Carbon Capture, social care, the Triple Lock on pensions - and, who can forget, the £20billion bridge to Ireland that evaporated into thin air.

“At the centre of all of this is one man. A Prime Minister who is floundering in failure.

“So can I ask the Prime Minister, with his party falling in the polls and his colleagues briefing against him, has he considered calling it a day before he’s pushed out the door?”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London.

The Prime Minister said: “I think what the people of this country want to hear is less talk about politics… and they want to talk about what the Government is doing for the people of Scotland, and what the Scottish Government is doing for the people of Scotland – which isn’t enough.”

Mr Johnson said that later in the week the Westminster Government will be setting out “what we’re going to do with the union connectivity review to ensure that the people of Scotland are served with the connections they need and which the Scottish nationalist party has totally failed to put in.”

The Ross, Skye and Lochaber accused the Prime Minister of never taking responsibility, and being unable to deliver a “coherent speech”.He added: “The Prime Minister's officials have lost confidence in him. Tory MPs have lost confidence in him. And the public have lost confidence in him.