Ian Blackford resigns as SNP leader in Westminster a week after challenger 'coup' collapsed

Leader of the SNP in Westminster and one of the most recognisable faces of the Scottish independence movement, Ian Blackford, has resigned from the role.

The MP for Skye, Ross, and Lochaber announced his decision to stand down from the role just weeks after appearing to see off a leadership challenge.

Stephen Flynn, the Aberdeen South MP and energy spokesperson, had told SNP officials he intended to challenge the long-standing leader of the Westminster group at the annual internal elections. However, Mr Flynn later denied he wished to stand, stating on Twitter that he had “no intention of standing”.

Mr Blackford told The Scotsman last week that he planned on being the last Westminster leader of the SNP before Scottish independence.

In a statement, the MP said: “I have today informed SNP MPs that I will not be restanding as leader of the Westminster parliamentary group at our AGM next week. After more than five years in the role, now is the right time for fresh leadership at Westminster as we head towards a general election and the next steps in winning Scotland’s independence.

"During my time as leader, the SNP won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, with an increased share of the vote and MPs, and support for independence has continued to grow with polling this week showing a majority in favour.

"While I am stepping down as Westminster leader, I will continue in my role as the MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, and I have also accepted a new role at the centre of the SNP’s independence campaign, leading on business engagement.

"I would like to thank our MPs and staff for all their support over the past five years. Whoever replaces me as Westminster leader will have my full support as, together, we stand up for Scotland's interests and democratic right to choose our future in an independence referendum."

Following Mr Flynn’s reverse ferret, Mr Blackford’s loyalists claimed to The Times the 34-year-old MP had “badly judged the level of support” within the party. One supporter of Mr Flynn said “he bottled it”.

The SNP Westminster leader has been facing criticism around his handling of internal party discipline and matters, particularly around the suspension of Patrick Grady over sexual harassment allegations. He has had the role of leader for five years since the 2017 general election.

The process for appointing a successor will begin shortly, with a vote at the SNP’s AGM to decide who will take on the role. Mr Flynn is a favourite for the role despite the failed challenge last week.

