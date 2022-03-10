Ian Blackford denies rumours he is due to quit as SNP Westminster leader

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber said the claims were “utter nonsense” and “total crap”.

He told the Daily Record: ”I have got a job to do leading the group I am fully focused on doing so and I intend to lead us through all the challenges we face and to stand by the side of the First Minister ready for the campaign ahead.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes amid reports of a row between Mr Blackford and senior MPs Alyn Smith and Stewart McDonald, the party’s foreign affairs and defence spokesmen, over concerns they were freelancing in their portfolios.

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford

Mr Smith has rejected claims of a confrontation as “total garbage”.

Politico reported Mr Blackford “may be preparing to ditch his role as the SNP’s chief at Westminster”, but furious insiders said there was no truth to this.

Mr Blackford has been the SNP’s Westminster leader since 2017, after Angus Robertson, who is now an SNP minister in Holyrood, lost his seat as an MP.

However, rumours about his future have grown in recent months.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon recently reiterated her desire to hold a second independence referendum before the end of 2023.

The UK Government is unlikely to agree to this, paving the way for a constitutional clash that could end up in the courts.

Mr Blackford recently sparked controversy after insisting pension obligations in Scotland will be met by the UK Government should the country become independent.

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said the SNP are in “total disarray at Westminster”.

He said: “Ian Blackford’s ridiculous claims on pensions in an independent Scotland have been thoroughly debunked, and now even his own MPs can see that he was wrong.

“The SNP has refused to back Labour’s plan for a windfall tax on the enormous profits of oil companies, and it now seems they are entering a civil war.