Ian Blackford decides not to stand in Kate Forbes' seat at Holyrood 2026 election

Former SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford | PA

He had been giving ‘serious consideration’ to a run for the Scottish Parliament

The SNP’s former Westminster leader Ian Blackford has announced he will not be running for the Scottish Parliament in the election next year.

Mr Blackford had been tipped to stand in the seat vacated by Kate Forbes who announced last week she would be standing down as the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.

He was said to have been giving the idea serious consideration.

However, in a post on X on Thursday evening, Mr Blackford said he would not be putting his name forward.

“With Kate Forbes having announced she would not be contesting the seat of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch at the Scottish Parliament in 2026, I have received many promptings to potentially represent the SNP in the election next year,” he wrote.

“I am very grateful to all those who have encouraged me to step forward for the 2026 election. I was particularly minded that many of those prompting me were those I have campaigned with for many years - people I have the highest respect for and who I hold very dearly.

“It was out of a deep respect to all of these people that, although I had previously stated that I would not stand for the Scottish Parliament, I decided to give due consideration to those requests.