Iain Livingstone appointed head of Scotland’s national police force

The officer in temporary charge of Police Scotland will lead the national force on a permanent basis after being appointed as chief constable.

The officer in temporary charge of Police Scotland will lead the national force on a permanent basis after being appointed as chief constable.

Iain Livingstone, who will earn a salary of £216,549, is the force’s third chief constable since its formation in 2013.

A former officer with Lothian and Borders Police, Mr Livingstone worked as a solicitor before joining the police and also had a spell as a footballer with Raith Rovers.

He replaces Phil Gormley who quit in February while the subject of five separate investigations by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) amid allegations of bullying.

READ MORE: Officers left frustrated by Police Scotland cuts

Police Scotland’s first chief constable, Sir Stephen House, resigned in 2015 following the deaths of Lamara Bell and John Yuill in a crash on the M9. The couple spent three days in their car after police failed to properly log a call about the incident.

The appointment of Mr Livingstone – who has led Police Scotland since Mr Gormley went on leave last year – was announced yesterday by the Scottish Police Authority.

The appointment will be for a fixed term of four years with the possibility of an extension.

Mr Livingstone said: “It is a great responsibility and opportunity to lead a 22,000-strong team of dedicated and committed professionals, and to harness their ideas and potential in the service of the people of Scotland. Policing has been my life and the demands on it are developing faster today than at any time in my career. It is my job now to lead and drive change in policing to adapt to those challenges and to build on the values, ethos and traditions of policing in Scotland that first attracted me to this profession 26-years ago.”

Mr Livingstone had previously lost out on the top job to Mr Gormley, a decision which surprised many in Scottish policing.

Justice secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Iain will head up a strong senior officer team, providing stability, support and clear direction for Police Scotland’s officers and staff in the months and years ahead.”