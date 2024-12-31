Hundreds of drivers still on roads despite receiving 12 points or more

The Lib Dems questioned whether the right systems are in place to tackle problem drivers

Hundreds of drivers on Scotland’s roads have received 12 points or more on their licence, figures reveal.

A freedom of information request submitted by the Scottish Liberal Democrats found 265 eligible drivers in Scotland have 12 or more points.

The highest number of points held by a single still eligible driver is 36.

The party’s transport spokesman Daniel O'Malley called on the UK and Scottish governments to examine whether persistent offenders are being properly dealt with.

Drivers can be disqualified if they build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of three years. Bans can last six months, rising to 12 months if drivers get a second disqualification within three years.

Mr O'Malley said: “There are 265 drivers in Scotland who are still on the roads right now, despite having more than 12 points on their licence. There is even one driver with 36 points.

“For the safety of everyone who uses our roads, whether they be cyclists, pedestrians or other motorists, it’s important that repeat offenders and wild drivers are kept off the roads.

“For some drivers, there may be medical or employment reasons why the authorities choose not to take their right to drive away despite having many points on their licence. However, this is a fine balance to strike when it concerns drivers who have repeatedly breached the rules of the road and put others at risk.

“Part of the problem is that this Scottish Government has completely failed to provide viable alternatives to private cars across vast swathes of Scotland.

“The UK and Scottish Governments should investigate whether the right systems are in place to put the brakes on problem drivers. They should also invest in speedy, convenient and environmentally friendly rail and bus services so that alternatives to private cars are available for all. That’s one way to get bad drivers off the road.”

Figures show there are 198,142 drivers in Scotland who currently have points on their licence.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “Road traffic legislation, including penalties is currently reserved to Westminster. Sentencing decisions in individual cases are a matter for the independent courts, who consider all the facts and circumstances of each case before them.

“We are committed to encouraging a shift away from cars and towards more sustainable public transport. We will invest more than £2.6bn in 2025/26 to support public transport and to make our transport system available, affordable and accessible for all, including providing over 2 million people in Scotland with access to free bus travel.

“We will invest £263m in sustainable travel, low carbon and climate positive activities to support the switch to zero emission vehicles and promote walking, wheeling and cycling for everyday shorter journeys.

“Alongside our continued investment in rail services, we will renew our focus on bus priority infrastructure. This will tackle the negative impacts of congestion, speeding up services and encourage people out of their cars and onto buses.”

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) said its role is to record information provided by the courts, which are able to use their discretion to decide whether or not to disqualify a driver.

“In a small percentage of cases where the driver has accumulated 12 or more penalty points, a court can exercise its discretion and not disqualify the driver,” it said.

“This may mean that the court has decided to allow drivers to retain their entitlement to drive where it is considered that disqualification would cause exceptional hardship.

“While the DVLA maintains a record of all GB fixed penalties and court ordered endorsements, the agency has no responsibility for or influence on court imposed sentences.