Her parents have been trapped in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel

Nadia El-Nakla has told of her fears for her family trapped in Gaza (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP) (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The wife of First Minister Humza Yousaf has spoken of her fears for her parents, who have been trapped in Gaza since the Hamas attack on Israel and are “terrified” about what might happen next.

Nadia El-Nakla also told the BBC some relatives have had their homes destroyed in missile strikes.

Elizabeth El-Nakla and Maged El-Nakla, who live in Dundee, travelled to Gaza last week to see a sick relative.

First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia El-Nakla leave Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in central London.

Days into their trip Hamas killed hundreds of people inside Israel. On Tuesday, Mr Yousaf called for the creation of a humanitarian corridor in and out of locked-down Gaza.

Mr and Mrs El-Nakla were visiting their son - a father-of-four - and Mr El-Nakla's ill 92-year-old mother.

Ms El-Nakla said: "They are now caught up in a war situation. My mother says that there is continual bombardment from land, sea and air."

She said her mother had not slept since Monday and feels as if "every part of her body is shaking".

The family had hoped to escape on Tuesday but the border between Gaza and Egypt was bombed and there is currently no way out.

Speaking in Bute House in Edinburgh, Ms El-Nakla said: "They are just terrified, absolutely terrified, about what is to come and what is happening right now as we speak."

The Dundee City councillor said she was troubled by the language emanating from the conflict, especially claims Gaza would be "obliterated" in response to the Hamas attacks.

She added: "It puts the complete fear into me that I am never going to see them again."

Since the air strikes started, her aunt and cousin have had their homes reduced to rubble.

Ms El-Nakla spoke to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on Wednesday but at the moment there is no way out.

Should that change, she believes her parents would face an "impossible decision" as her other relatives do not have UK passports.

Ms El-Nakla said: "At times my arms feel like lead and it feels like I am just living in a nightmare for them. So I can't understand how they feel."

The mother-of-two warned against any cuts to aid.

She said: "This needs to be a time when medical resources, food, water, basic human needs are met. That is international law. It is really vital.

"That's my fear. First is they die. Second is they are starving. Three is the house is put to rubble and they are in camps.

"That is really scary."

Ms El-Nakla is also worried about the impact on her brother's young children, especially her eight-week-old nephew.

She added: "Every time the bombs go off his arms just flail in fear. I fear that his little heart can't take that continual bombardment."

Earlier, her mother recorded a 40-second video clip from the city of Deir al-Balah in which she detailed the family's plight.

Close to tears, she said: "We have no electricity. We have no water. The food we do have, which is little, will not last because there is no electricity and it will spoil.

"I have four grandchildren in this home - a two-month-old baby, a four-year-old and, today, two nine-year-old twins. Their birthday.