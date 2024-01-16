Humza Yousaf's brother-in-law arrested for second time in connection with man falling from flat in Dundee

It is the second time in the space of days that Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been arrested by Police Scotland

First Minister Humza Yousaf’s brother-in-law has been arrested in connection with an incident where a man fell from a flat.

Police Scotland said three people were arrested on Monday over the incident in Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday, January 10.

It comes after Mr Yousaf’s brother-in-law Ramsay El-Nakla, 36, appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday on a separate matter along with two other people.

The trio were arrested after that appearance in connection with an incident that saw another 36-year-old man fall from a flat.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, aged 50 and 36, and a 41-year-old woman were arrested on Monday, January 15 in connection with an incident on Morgan Street, Dundee, on Wednesday January 10.

“Around 8.20am on January 10, officers received a report that a man had fallen from a flat. The 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

El-Nakla appeared on petition at the court on Monday charged with drug offences, including supplying heroin, along with Stephen Stewart, 50, and Victoria McGowan, 41.