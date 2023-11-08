The First Minister announced the move the day after the Scottish Government delayed its draft climate change plan

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: Robert Perry/Press Association

Humza Yousaf will travel to Dubai at the end of the month for the Cop28 climate summit, the Scottish Government has announced.

The First Minister pledged to call on world leaders to take greater action and provide loss and damage funding for countries suffering the worst impacts of climate change.

It comes after the Scottish Government was criticised by the UK’s climate watchdog for delaying its draft climate change plan.

Mairi McAllan, Scotland’s net zero secretary, said the deadline would no longer be met in part due to the UK Government “reneging on its own commitments”. Chris Stark, head of the UK's Climate Change Committee, said the move was “very disappointing”.

McAllan will also travel to Dubai for Cop28, alongside a delegation of Scottish companies from across a variety of sectors, including renewable energy.

Mr Yousaf said: “Cop28 provides an opportunity to underline Scotland’s commitment to being a good global citizen, and making a constructive contribution to addressing global challenges such as the biodiversity and the climate crisis.

“The Scottish Government will use Cop28 to call on all to urgently step up to address the injustice at the heart of climate change by supporting those communities who are suffering the most but have done the least to cause climate impacts, including through our leadership on loss and damage.

“That is why the gathering of the global community at Cop28 is so important. Only by working together can we meet the need and urgency of the task that lies ahead. We simply do not have time to work alone when it comes to our just transition to net-zero.