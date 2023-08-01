Humza Yousaf to face first big electoral test as by-election triggered in Margaret Ferrier's seat

First Minister Humza Yousaf

Humza Yousaf will face his first big electoral test in a matter of months after the former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier was ousted from the House of Commons.

A total of 11,896 voters backed a recall petition – the first to be held in Scotland – to get rid of Ms Ferrier after she was suspended from Westminster for breaking Covid rules.

The move will trigger a by-election in Rutherglen and Hamilton West, which is expected to take place in October and will be fiercely contested by both the SNP and Labour.

Ms Ferrier, who was elected as an SNP MP but sits as independent after being removed from the party, was suspended from the House of Commons for 30 days for her breach of Covid rules.

In 2020, she took a train from Scotland to Westminster after testing for the virus, before then travelling back north by train after being confirmed as Covid positive.