Key Events
- Humza Yousaf has been accused of lying to parliament over Covid WhatsApps
- Health Secretary Michael Matheson has come under fire for racking up an £11,000 roaming bill while on holiday
- The SNP is continuing to call for a ceasefire in Gaza as UK Labour remains divided on the issue
A quick recap of what’s happened this week before FMQs gets underway.
Humza Yousaf has been accused of lying to parliament over handing WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. We’re expecting this to feature heavily in today’s FMQs: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/humza-yousaf-accused-of-lying-to-the-scottish-parliament-over-covid-whatsapps-4403063
Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been criticised for racking up an £11,000 roaming bill while on holiday in Morocco: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/scottish-minister-michael-matheson-racked-up-ps11k-roaming-bill-using-parliament-ipad-on-holiday-in-morocco-4403179
Pro-Palestinian protestors have scaled the roof of the Scottish Parliament and have told journalists they don’t believe the Scottish Government is doing enough to deal with the conflict: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/pro-palestine-protesters-climb-onto-scottish-parliament-roof-in-demonstration-over-israel-hamas-war-4403490
Humza Yousaf and Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan are heading out to the United Arab Emirates later this month to attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai: https://www.scotsman.com/news/environment/climate-change-scotland-why-is-first-minister-humza-yousaf-travelling-to-cop28-summit-in-dubai-4403076
The Scottish Government has been accused of causing considerable damage to the culture industry: https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scottish-government-accused-of-causing-considerable-damage-with-creative-scotland-cuts-4399976
Hello and welcome to our FMQs live blog!
I’m Rachel Amery and I’m The Scotsman’s political correspondent and I’m in Holyrood to bring you all the latest from first minister’s questions as it happens.
