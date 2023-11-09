All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Live

FMQs: Follow along live as Humza Yousaf faces questioning

Follow along live as Humza Yousaf faces questioning after being accused of lying to parliament over Covid WhatsApps

Rachel Amery
By Rachel Amery
Published 9th Nov 2023, 10:04 GMT
Updated 9th Nov 2023, 11:26 GMT
 Comment
Humza Yousaf walks to the stage to speak after being elected as new SNP party leaderHumza Yousaf walks to the stage to speak after being elected as new SNP party leader
Humza Yousaf walks to the stage to speak after being elected as new SNP party leader

Follow along live.

STTS-politics-09-11-23-FMQs-live-blog-SCOT

Show new updates
11:25 GMT

A quick recap of what’s happened this week before FMQs gets underway.

  • Humza Yousaf has been accused of lying to parliament over handing WhatsApp messages to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry. We’re expecting this to feature heavily in today’s FMQs: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/humza-yousaf-accused-of-lying-to-the-scottish-parliament-over-covid-whatsapps-4403063

  • Health Secretary Michael Matheson has been criticised for racking up an £11,000 roaming bill while on holiday in Morocco: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/scottish-minister-michael-matheson-racked-up-ps11k-roaming-bill-using-parliament-ipad-on-holiday-in-morocco-4403179

  • Pro-Palestinian protestors have scaled the roof of the Scottish Parliament and have told journalists they don’t believe the Scottish Government is doing enough to deal with the conflict: https://www.scotsman.com/news/politics/pro-palestine-protesters-climb-onto-scottish-parliament-roof-in-demonstration-over-israel-hamas-war-4403490

  • Humza Yousaf and Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan are heading out to the United Arab Emirates later this month to attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai: https://www.scotsman.com/news/environment/climate-change-scotland-why-is-first-minister-humza-yousaf-travelling-to-cop28-summit-in-dubai-4403076

  • The Scottish Government has been accused of causing considerable damage to the culture industry: https://www.scotsman.com/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/scottish-government-accused-of-causing-considerable-damage-with-creative-scotland-cuts-4399976

Unhandled: related

10:32 GMT

Hello and welcome to our FMQs live blog!

Hello and welcome to our FMQs live blog!

I’m Rachel Amery and I’m The Scotsman’s political correspondent and I’m in Holyrood to bring you all the latest from first minister’s questions as it happens.

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.