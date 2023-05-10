Humza Yousaf recommits to 'universal' National Care Service despite drive towards targeted support

The National Care Service has been badged as the biggest reform since the NHS was founded.

Universalism will still be at the heart of SNP plans to introduce a National Care Service, the First Minister has said.

This is despite a wider government push to target support to help tackle poverty which Humza Yousaf outlined last week.

The SNP leader also rejected the suggestion he was prioritising the creation of the NCS, which has cost £14m to taxpayers so far including around £2m in consultancy costs, over increased pay for junior doctors.

Junior doctors have voted overwhelmingly in favour of strike action, but their pay demands of 35 per cent have been labelled “simply unaffordable”.

Asked whether the NCS would be shifted away from a universal service and instead targeted at those with low incomes or who lack assets to pay for care, Mr Yousaf said the government was “still looking at very much a universal service”.

He added that there would be an update to Parliament before it breaks up for the summer recess.

The First Minister said: “The reason why there’s been that delay in relation to the financial memorandum is that I committed to engaging quite intensively this summer with local government, with trade unions, to try to see if we can see a compromise, particularly around the workforce.

"The workforce is a key component of any NCS, once we’ve done that work I hope we’ll be able to find a compromise position then of course we’ll know the finalised costs in relation to the NCS.”

He added: "What’s important is that we are delivering care, given that we have an ageing demographic...providing that care that is not patchy or inconsistent across the country and I’m absolutely committed to that."

Asked whether he was prioritising the NCS over a pay deal for junior doctors given the large amount of money, around £1bn, pledged to its establishment, Mr Yousaf said it was important to invest in the plans.

He said: “I think it is exceptionally unhelpful to categorise it in that way.

"What we’re doing is investing in the National Care Service, important for us to do so we have a consistency of care and making sure we’re engaging with junior doctors too.

"They have an overwhelming mandate for industrial action, I’ve noticed they’ve not announced dates which I’m very pleased [about] because we’re engaging in meaningful discussions as we have done with previous health unions.

"I hope those meaningful discussions will continue and I hope we avoid the need for industrial action.”

