Humza Yousaf loses court battle with UK Government over controversial gender reforms

The Conservatives said the ruling was a ‘humiliating defeat’ for the SNP

The First Minister had challenged a decision by Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to block legislation aimed at making it easier for trans people to change their legal sex.

But the Court of Session in Edinburgh ruled Mr Jack acted lawfully by using a Section 35 order – a never-before-utilised part of the Scotland Act – to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform Bill from gaining royal assent.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Picture: PA

Lady Haldane’s 65-page judgment is a blow to Mr Yousaf, who previously insisted fighting the “undemocratic veto” was a matter of principle. His predecessor, Nicola Sturgeon, had accused the UK Government of a “full-frontal attack” on the Scottish Parliament.

The Scottish Government has already spent around £230,000 on the legal battle, and this will escalate further if it decides to appeal the ruling.

MSPs backed the gender reforms by 86 votes to 39 in December last year. The legislation would have allowed trans people to obtain a gender recognition certificate (GRC) without the need for a medical diagnosis.

It would also have enabled 16 and 17-year-olds to apply for a GRC for the first time, and would have reduced the amount of time a person has to live in their acquired gender before they could be granted the document.

However, Mr Jack argued the move impacted on UK-wide equality law and raised concerns about single-sex spaces and equal pay protections.

In two days of hearings in September, the Scottish Government argued Mr Jack’s decision to block the legislation was unlawful. It said he had made errors in law and the grounds on which the decision had been made were irrational. But Lady Haldane rejected its legal challenge.

Mr Jack said: “I welcome the court’s judgment, which upholds my decision to prevent the Scottish Government’s gender recognition legislation from becoming law. I was clear that this legislation would have had adverse effects on the operation of the law as it applies to reserved matters, including on important Great Britain-wide equality protections.

“Following this latest court defeat for the Scottish Government, their ministers need to stop wasting taxpayers’ money pursuing needless legal action and focus on the real issues which matter to people in Scotland - such as growing the economy and cutting waiting lists.”

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher called it a “humiliating defeat” for Mr Yousaf and the SNP.

“Their reckless Gender Recognition Reform Bill is deeply unpopular with the Scottish public because its self-ID principle compromises the safety of women and girls – as the case of a double-rapist being sent to a female prison demonstrated,” she said.

“In addition, the Bill impacted on equalities law south of the border, which is why the UK Government had no option but to issue a Section 35 Order.

“Rather than taking that as a cue to redraft their flawed bill, the SNP dug their heels and turned an issue of women’s safety into another constitutional grievance – a cynical tactic which has backfired today.

“Humza Yousaf must now listen to the court, as well as the court of public opinion, not appeal this ruling and ditch the Bill for good. We all want to see the lives of trans people improved but that can’t come at the expense of the hard-won rights of women and girls.”

But Green MSP Maggie Chapman, whose party has a power-sharing agreement with the SNP, said it was “a devastating day for equality”.

She added: “It is a democratic outrage, crushing basic rights and equality for some of Scotland’s most marginalised people. It shows the huge limitations and constraints on devolution and confirms that the UK Government refuses to see our trans siblings for the people they really are.

“It is horrible, it is heartbreaking and it is unjust. It makes a mockery of any vote or decision that we as parliamentarians take at Holyrood from now on, if the result is knowing that Westminster will veto anything they don’t like.”

Labour’s shadow Scottish secretary Ian Murray said: “It is disappointing this legalisation ended in the courts but this ruling should be respected. It is shameful that after years of debate, trans people feel no more protected and women no more reassured.

“This is another demonstration of why both governments have to work together rather than spending taxpayers’ money fighting in courts and pitting communities against each other.”

Colin Macfarlane, director of nations at LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall, said it was “disappointed” by the ruling. “This Bill was one of the most debated in the Scottish Parliament’s history and was passed by a resounding majority of MSPs drawn from all major Scottish parties,” he said.

“This unfortunately means more uncertainty for trans people in Scotland, who will now be waiting once again, to see whether they will be able to have their gender legally recognised through a process that is in line with leading nations like Ireland, Canada and New Zealand.