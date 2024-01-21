Humza Yousaf: Labour doesn't need Scottish voters to win UK general election, says First Minister
Humza Yousaf has told Scottish voters they do not need to vote Labour to force a change of Westminster government, as Keir Starmer “does not need Scotland to win”.
The First Minister has also invited Sir Keir Starmer to Bute House to put “political differences” aside to work together following the general election.
In a letter to the Labour leader, Humza Yousaf said differing political views should not “prevent us being able to work together”.
He wrote: “I hope you will accept this invitation to meet and that we can establish a working relationship in the interests of the people we represent.”
Making an appearance on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Mr Yousaf said it is inevitable that Labour will win the next UK general election.
“If you can show me a single poll that is suggesting this is going to be a marginal election, I would love to see it,” the First Minister said.
“It is undoubtedly the case that Keir Starmer doesn’t need Scotland to win, he’s going to be the next Prime Minister of the UK, we all know that.
“What I’m saying to voters in Scotland is, vote for what you believe in. If you believe in a party that will always stand up for Scotland, if you believe in our values, if they are your values, such as scrapping tuition fees, scrapping prescription charges, generous offers of child care - if these are your values then help us to protect them.
“When it comes to Keir Starmer being the next Prime Minister of the UK, which I think he absolutely will be, I should say I’m very willing to work with an incoming Labour government.
“I think there’s plenty we could work on. There will be disagreements, constitution perhaps being the obvious one, but I do think there are plenty of areas we could work on.”
Previously, Mr Yousaf said the SNP’s conditions of working with Labour would be Sir Keir paving the way for a future Scottish independence referendum.
In his letter, published on Sunday, the First Minister made clear independence is still a priority.
“My Government is clear that Scotland’s future is as an independent country in the European Union, and that there is a democratic mandate for a referendum on independence which should be respected,” he said.
It was put to Mr Yousaf on the programme that independence is unlikely to be offered by Sir Keir. Asked whether he accepts independence is unlikely to happen anytime soon, he said: “I don’t accept that.”
Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar has said he does not believe the independence debate will end if his party wins the election.
In an appeal to SNP voters, he told BBC Radio Scotland’s The Sunday Show: “I think there’s still a raging debate in the country around the constitution, but that is not what this general election is going to be about.
“I’ve been really clear that I’m not going to turn my back, close my eyes, or shut my ears to any voter in the country, whether they voted Yes or No.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.