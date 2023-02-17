Humza Yousaf giving 'serious consideration' to running for leadership as candidates canvass for support

Prospective candidates for the job of First Minister have begun searching for support among the party ahead of formal declarations.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf during a visit to the New Victoria Hospital in Glasgow.

Humza Yousaf became the first potential contender to speak publicly about the race to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, stating that he was giving “serious consideration” to running.

It is understood finance secretary Kate Forbes is also working to secure support for her leadership campaign, with trade minister Ivan McKee heading her campaign.

Speaking on Friday, Mr Yousaf paid tribute to the outgoing First Minister, saying she had “put Scotland’s interests first”.

John Swinney ruled himself out of the running to be next First Minister

But he also said you could “see the personal toll it has taken on her”, adding she had “put her life into progressing our movement and putting the country first”.

The father-of-two said he is now speaking to his family about whether he should put himself forward to replace Ms Sturgeon as both SNP leader and Scotland’s first minister.

Candidates have until noon on Friday February 24 to put themselves forward, with a ballot of party members then taking place before the new leader – and Scotland’s sixth first minister – is declared on March 27.

Asked if he would be putting himself forward, Mr Yousaf said: “From my own perspective I am giving it serious consideration, why would you not? It is the top job in Scotland, it is a job you don’t get the opportunity to go for very often.

“On the flip side of that it can take a big toll on you personally, and on your family, and I have got to really speak to my family about whether this is the right thing for us as a collective unit.

“That discussion is ongoing and I will make my decision known in the coming days.”

Speaking during a visit to the New Victoria Hospital in Glasgow, Mr Yousaf said a “lot of people” in his party have been “really encouraging” about the prospect of him standing, saying he is “grateful for that”.

That party support is “clearly a factor in any consideration”, he said, but he stressed it is “not the only factor”.

Mr Yousaf said: “We are not just electing the leader of the SNP, which is really important, we are selecting who the next first minister of the entire country and nation will be.

“Whoever is putting their hat in the ring has got to give it that real, serious, deep, meaningful consideration, which is what I am doing.”

With Ms Sturgeon having been the only candidate to come forward when Alex Salmond quit the job in 2014, Mr Yousaf said there should be a leadership contest this time round.

“I think whoever goes for it, there should be a contest,” he said.

“Contests are good, they are healthy, they allow us to engage in ideas, they energise the party as well. It would be good to see a contest.”

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokesperson, derided the idea of Mr Yousaf standing to be first minister, attacking the health secretary as “without a doubt the worst minister I have ever had the misfortune of shadowing”.

She told the party’s conference in Edinburgh: “Even by the standards of previous SNP health ministers, Humza Yousaf stands out for his incompetence.

“But conference, I hear the most astonishing news – having been the worst Health Secretary on record, his condition has deteriorated further.

“He now aspires to be the worst first minister on record.”

SNP sources said Mr Yousaf had begun the process of calling potential supporters across the party, claiming he had ministers waiting to endorse his campaign.

Ms Forbes was also canvassing support with SNP representatives on Friday, with Mr McKee also working the phones to secure support.

The trade minister told Times Radio that Ms Forbes is the candidate that “will stand head and shoulders above anyone else, if she chooses to stand”.

He added: “She's a hugely talented individual. She is a real authentic person. She's got some remarkable political skills and gauges extremely well with everyone she talks to.”

Ms Forbes has also been talking to her family and close friends about running for the SNP leadership.

"Realistically, the timing's not completely ideal," one said, referring to Ms Forbes's daughter, who was born last year. "But I think she's very close to talking herself into it."

It is understood Angus Robertson is still undecided on whether to throw his hat into the ring, but insiders suggest he and Ms Forbes are considered the front-runners.

Sources said Neil Gray, the culture minister and a potential dark-horse, has concluded it may be too early for a run at the top job, though he has yet to finally decide.

Mr Gray is well-liked by party figures in Westminster and Holyrood and has been considered a potential leader by party leadership.

Some SNP sources suggested his backing, alongside that of well-thought of environment minister, Mairi McAllan, who is also considering running, may prove decisive.

Earlier on Friday, deputy first minister John Swinney said it would be “preposterous” to let former SNP members back into the party to vote in the election to replace Nicola Sturgeon as leader.

His comments come after he ruled himself out of the race on Thursday, and poured scorn on the suggestion that members who left over the last year should be readmitted.

The SNP’s governing body has said the race for a new leader will last less than six weeks, while its special conference to discuss the way forward for Scottish independence has been postponed.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Swinney said his party needed “fresh perspective” on how to build support for Scottish independence.

Mr Swinney, who is a former leader of the party, said: “Independence cannot be some abstract concept, it has to be a means of addressing the issues that matter to the people of Scotland.”

He was asked if SNP members who left in opposition to its policy on gender recognition reform would be allowed back into the party to vote in this contest.

Ash Regan, a former Scottish Government minister who quit her frontbench role in protest over the policy, has called for members who left over the last year to be readmitted.

Insiders consistently rubbish her prospects of winning the contest.

Mr Swinney said: “It would be an absolutely ludicrous proposition that you open your membership lists when you’ve got a major vacancy of this type. It’s just preposterous.”

He was also asked about a tweet from Ms Regan on Friday morning, where she said SNP MPs should be allowed to stand in Holyrood elections.

Mr Swinney pointed out that Scottish Government minister Neil Gray gave up his Westminster seat in order to successfully run for the Scottish

After a meeting of the party’s national executive committee, those eying the top job have until February 24 to submit their nomination, with the vote open between March 13 and 27.

