The First Minister appeared at a half-full live recording of Matt Forde’s The Political Party at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Humza Yousaf has admitted that “everybody” had the thought that Nicola Sturgeon resigned as First Minister due to the ongoing police investigation into allegations made against the SNP.

The First Minister, who made the comments at a live recording of The Political Party with Matt Forde, clarified however that he believed his predecessor quit due to the impact on her personal life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he took this explanation at “face value” and had never known the former first minister to ever be “dishonest or untruthful”, adding that the image of the police tent on the Sturgeon/Murrell garden would be “seared into people’s minds”.

Humza Yousaf spoke to Matt Forde's Edinburgh Fringe show in Teviot Row House.

Ms Sturgeon is one of the three high profile members of the SNP, alongside her husband and former chief executive of the party, Peter Murrell, and the former treasury of the party, Colin Beattie MSP, to have been arrested in connection with the police probe which began following complaints about an alleged missing £600,000 in crowdfunded donations.

However, the outgoing chief constable of Police Scotland, Iain Livingstone, confirmed that the investigation has now moved beyond the initial complaints. No charges have been made and all three individuals were released pending further investigation.

Mr Yousaf said that he “did not believe that Nicola [Sturgeon] knew what people are accusing her of knowing” when asked about the impact of the police investigation on his first few months as First Minister.

He said: “If I had known then what was going to transpire, I still would have gone for First Minister of Scotland because it is the greatest honour, why would you not go for it.

"In terms of the police investigation, have to be careful what I say, I don’t believe that Nicola knew what people are accusing her of knowing.”

He added that he was phoned by Ms Sturgeon at around 9.45pm on Valentine’s Day and initially told her that it was the wrong decision to stand down, with her explaining that it was the impact of the job on her personal life that led her to the decision, highlighting the experience of having coffee with friends in the presence of protective police officers.

Asked whether part of him thought, following the arrests by police, that that was why the former first minister stepped down, Mr Yousaf said: “I think everybody had that thought.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I genuinely believe Nicola when she says...going by her public commentary, when she said I did not know what was going to happen and it is the stuff of absolute nightmares for her. She’s used the word traumatic and I absolutely believe her.

"I’ve known Nicola for well over 15 years and she goes a long way back with my Dad whose small business accountancy office and basement was her first base when she fought against Mohammed Sarwar for the Glasgow Southside seat.

"We go back a long, long time and I’ve not known Nicola to be dishonest or untruthful. She has always been absolutely straight, and I take her at face value.”

The First Minister also bemoaned the timing of the arrests, adding they impacted his ability to introduce himself to the public.

He said: “The timing of it has been challenging as well. I remember the call I got about Peter’s arrest...and I remember it was our April recess.

"We had this recess period where we thought this is the time where you get to dominate the agenda, set out your stall a little bit, and then Peter gets arrested and that dominates for weeks and weeks.

"Then I thought right we’re back at the parliament, I’m going to launch my policy prospectus; Colin Beattie gets arrested.